All-region teams: Claxton’s Denson named top player in 3-A Public

Here is the all-region team for 3-A Public, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 3-A Public
Player of the year: DB/WR Shakari Denson, Claxton, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Trenton Johnson, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB C.J. Donaldson, Metter, So.
Special teams player of the year: Cooper Yanzeticj, Claxton, Jr.
Coach of the year: Rodney Garvin, Metter
First-team offense
QB - Hayden Morris, Claxton, Jr.
ATH - Taj Hobbs, Metter, Sr.
RB - Aaron Collins, Metter, Sr.
RB - Brandon Godman, Jenkins County, Sr.
RB - Karon Taylor, Claxton, Sr.
WR - Bryce Kearson, Emanuel County Institute, So.
WR - Trey Hughes, Emanuel County Institute, Sr.
WR - Robbie Lane, Claxton, Jr.
TE - Jonathan Coleman, Jenkins County, Sr.
OL - Jakestal Lee, Jenkins County, Sr.
OL - Larry Young, Jenkins County, Sr.
OL - Christian Martinez, Metter, Jr.
OL - Jackson Longgrear, Metter, Sr.
OL - Luke McFarland, Screven County, So.
OL - Jonathan Peedin, Screven County, Jr.
OL - Hagan Henry, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.
K - Seth Maxwell, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Will Jones, McIntosh County Academy, Jr.
DL - Domonique Mills, Jenkins County, Sr.
DL - Chris Bell, Bryan County, Jr.
DL - Michael Boyd, Screven County, Jr.
DL - Kris Jackson, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.
LB - Ethan Oglesby, Metter, So.
LB - Johnofer Carter, Claxton, Jr.
LB - Miles Wood, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.
LB - Michael Kelly, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.
DB - Cameron Arthur, Claxton, Sr.
DB - Danny Cheley, Metter, Jr.
DB - Jerrail Lawrence, Metter, Sr.
DB - Natavius Robertson, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.
DB - Ty Lanier, Screven County, Jr.
P - Danny Thompson, Screven County, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Chase Hart, Screven County, Jr.
RB - D.J. Jones, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.
RB - Jareese Campbell, McIntosh County Academy, So.
RB - Reco Coney, Metter, So.
RB - Wilken Washington, Portal, Sr.
WR - Aaron Bazemore, Screven County, Sr.
WR - Tim Ortiz, Portal, Jr.
WR - Cameron Robinson, Metter, Jr.
TE - Ryan Burkhart, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.
OL - Daniel Rush, McIntosh County Academy, So.
OL - Brooks Longgrear, Metter, So.
OL - Brayden Burke, Metter, Jr.
OL - Craig Fleming, Portal, Sr.
OL - Jahkari Golff, Jenkins County, Jr.
OL - Javian Palmer, Claxton, Sr.
K - Luis Zamora, Claxton, So.
Second-team defense
DL - Josh Kelly, Metter, Jr.
DL - Jermaine Young, Claxton, Sr.
DL - Lawson Mercer, Emanuel County Institute, So.
DL - Walker Bowan, Portal, Jr.
DL - Ryan Johnson, Screven County, Sr.
LB - Latrez Thomas, Claxton, Sr.
LB - Kaliq Jordan, Metter, So.
LB - Marcus Golphin, Jenkins County, So.
LB - Kade Johnson, Jenkins County, Jr.
LB - Anthony McCubbins, Portal, Jr.
DB - Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, Fr.
DB - Daryl Golff, Jenkins County, Sr.
DB - Chris Scott, Jenkins County, Jr.
DB - Devin Smith, Metter, Sr.
DB - Elijeh Coleman, Portal, Fr.
DB - Colby Reid, McIntosh County Academy, Jr.
