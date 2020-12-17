X

All-region teams: Claxton’s Denson named top player in 3-A Public

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 3-A Public, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 3-A Public

Player of the year: DB/WR Shakari Denson, Claxton, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Trenton Johnson, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB C.J. Donaldson, Metter, So.

Special teams player of the year: Cooper Yanzeticj, Claxton, Jr.

Coach of the year: Rodney Garvin, Metter

First-team offense

QB - Hayden Morris, Claxton, Jr.

ATH - Taj Hobbs, Metter, Sr.

RB - Aaron Collins, Metter, Sr.

RB - Brandon Godman, Jenkins County, Sr.

RB - Karon Taylor, Claxton, Sr.

WR - Bryce Kearson, Emanuel County Institute, So.

WR - Trey Hughes, Emanuel County Institute, Sr.

WR - Robbie Lane, Claxton, Jr.

TE - Jonathan Coleman, Jenkins County, Sr.

OL - Jakestal Lee, Jenkins County, Sr.

OL - Larry Young, Jenkins County, Sr.

OL - Christian Martinez, Metter, Jr.

OL - Jackson Longgrear, Metter, Sr.

OL - Luke McFarland, Screven County, So.

OL - Jonathan Peedin, Screven County, Jr.

OL - Hagan Henry, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.

K - Seth Maxwell, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Will Jones, McIntosh County Academy, Jr.

DL - Domonique Mills, Jenkins County, Sr.

DL - Chris Bell, Bryan County, Jr.

DL - Michael Boyd, Screven County, Jr.

DL - Kris Jackson, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.

LB - Ethan Oglesby, Metter, So.

LB - Johnofer Carter, Claxton, Jr.

LB - Miles Wood, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.

LB - Michael Kelly, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.

DB - Cameron Arthur, Claxton, Sr.

DB - Danny Cheley, Metter, Jr.

DB - Jerrail Lawrence, Metter, Sr.

DB - Natavius Robertson, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.

DB - Ty Lanier, Screven County, Jr.

P - Danny Thompson, Screven County, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Chase Hart, Screven County, Jr.

RB - D.J. Jones, Emanuel County Institute, Jr.

RB - Jareese Campbell, McIntosh County Academy, So.

RB - Reco Coney, Metter, So.

RB - Wilken Washington, Portal, Sr.

WR - Aaron Bazemore, Screven County, Sr.

WR - Tim Ortiz, Portal, Jr.

WR - Cameron Robinson, Metter, Jr.

TE - Ryan Burkhart, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.

OL - Daniel Rush, McIntosh County Academy, So.

OL - Brooks Longgrear, Metter, So.

OL - Brayden Burke, Metter, Jr.

OL - Craig Fleming, Portal, Sr.

OL - Jahkari Golff, Jenkins County, Jr.

OL - Javian Palmer, Claxton, Sr.

K - Luis Zamora, Claxton, So.

Second-team defense

DL - Josh Kelly, Metter, Jr.

DL - Jermaine Young, Claxton, Sr.

DL - Lawson Mercer, Emanuel County Institute, So.

DL - Walker Bowan, Portal, Jr.

DL - Ryan Johnson, Screven County, Sr.

LB - Latrez Thomas, Claxton, Sr.

LB - Kaliq Jordan, Metter, So.

LB - Marcus Golphin, Jenkins County, So.

LB - Kade Johnson, Jenkins County, Jr.

LB - Anthony McCubbins, Portal, Jr.

DB - Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, Fr.

DB - Daryl Golff, Jenkins County, Sr.

DB - Chris Scott, Jenkins County, Jr.

DB - Devin Smith, Metter, Sr.

DB - Elijeh Coleman, Portal, Fr.

DB - Colby Reid, McIntosh County Academy, Jr.

