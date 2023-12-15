All-region teams: Cedar Grove’s Colson named 5-3A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 5-3A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Elliott “EJ” Colson, Cedar Grove, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek, So.
Co-defensive player of the year: DB Jontae Gilbert, Douglass, Jr.
Co-defensive player of the year: DE/LB Jamontez Hines, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
Co-offensive lineman of the year: OL Justin Moore, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Co-offensive lineman of the year: OL Jaylen Slaughter, Cedar Grove, Sr.
Co-defensive lineman of the year: DL Chase Kerns, Cedar Grove, Sr.
Co-defensive lineman of the year: DL Kyle Mosley, Cedar Grove, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: Alex Brock, Cedar Grove, Fr.
Athlete of the year: QB Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Jr.
Athlete of the year: CB/WR Terrious Favors, Carver, So.
Athlete of the year: ATH Malachi Miller, Cedar Grove, Sr.
Athlete of the year: WR/CB Darien Harden, Douglass, Sr.
Scholar athlete of the year: Adonis McCrary, Douglass, Jr.
Scholar athlete of the year: Elliott “E.J.” Colson, Cedar Grove, Jr.
Scholar athlete of the year: Joshua Stone, Carver, Sr.
Scholar athlete of the year: Carter Mason, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Offensive freshman of the year: Jordan Christie, Cedar Grove, Fr.
Defensive freshman of the year: Corey Hadley Jr., Sandy Creek, Fr.
Coach of the year: John Adams, Cedar Grove
First-team offense
QB - John Wilson, Douglass, So.
RB - Boden Walker, Cedar Grove, Jr.
RB - Lataious Stepp, Carver (Atlanta), So.
TE - Arlando Crafton Jr., Carver (Atlanta), So.
WR - Taurin Kemp, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
WR - Kenyon Stocker, Douglass, Sr.
WR - Devin Carter, Cedar Grove, So.
WR - Kyshon Kenney, Sandy Creek, Sr.
WR - Andrew Leslie, Cedar Grove, Jr.
WR - Calik Hill, Carver (Atlanta), So
OL - Xavier Canales, Douglass, Jr.
OL - Ja’Corey Johnson, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
OL - Kelton McCrary, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
OL - Jordan Thornton, Cedar Grove, Sr.
OL - Kameron Foley, Cedar Grove, Jr.
OL - Nick Watts, Sandy Creek, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Lamarcus Parks, Cedar Grove, Jr.
DL - Evan Harvey, Sandy Creek, So.
DL - Jaquon Fletcher, Douglass, Jr.
DL - Michael Johnson Jr., Carver (Atlanta), So.
DL - Javon Beckford, Cedar Grove, Jr.
LB - Torrance Polk, Douglass, Sr.
LB - Marcus Young, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
LB - Andreco Griggs, Douglass, So.
LB - Wesley Brown, Cedar Grove, Jr.
LB - Carter Mason, Sandy Creek, Sr.
LB - Jaiden Dowdell, Carver (Atlanta), Jr.
DB - Chase Usher, Sandy Creek, So.
DB - Rodrick Hunter, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
DB - Rod Smith Jr, Sandy Creek, So.
DB - Sheron McKee, Douglass, Sr.
DB - Lakhi Roland, Cedar Grove, Sr.
DB - Joshua Stone, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
DB - D’Marcus Clements, Cedar Grove, Jr.
First-team specialists
K - Charles Lynch III, Carver (Atlanta), So.
P - Jacob Johnson, Cedar Grove, Sr.
LS - T’Andre Harper, Douglass, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Jr.
RB - Chase McDowell, Sandy Creek, Jr.
RB - Antoine Watkins, Douglass, Jr.
TE - De’Sean Hendrix, Cedar Grove, So.
WR - Jace Ferguson, Sandy Creek, Sr.
WR - Rich Van Zant, Sandy Creek, Jr.
WR - Justin Johnson Jr., Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
OL - Joshua Tucker, Douglass, So.
OL - Jacob Thomas, Carver (Atlanta), Jr.
OL - Carl Anderson, Sandy Creek, Sr.
OL - Diontae White, Douglass, Jr.
OL - Javon Braden, Cedar Grove, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Jonathan Printup, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
DL - Demarius Willabus, Payne, Sandy Creek, Sr.
DL - Cohen Jordan, Sandy Creek, Sr.
DL - Evan Gooden, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
DL - Martez Sadler, Douglass, Jr.
LB - Tybri Singletary, Sandy Creek, Jr.
LB - Keith Bass, Cedar Grove, Jr.
LB - Dylan Thompson, Sandy Creek, Sr.
LB - Quinton Moss, Carver (Atlanta), So.
LB - Jamir Morton, Douglass, Sr.
DB - Jontavious Smith, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.
DB - De’Marco Hayes, Sandy Creek, Jr.
DB - Olanzio Clay, Douglass, Jr.
DB - Dana Greenhow, Sandy Creek, So.
DB - Joseph Slaughter, Cedar Grove, Sr.
DB - Tony Forney, Cedar Grove, So.
Second-team specialists
K - Jakob Norris, Sandy Creek, Jr.
P - Akeleen Davis, Carver (Atlanta), So.
LS - J.T. Austin, Sandy Creek, Fr.
Honorable mention: Carver (Atlanta) - QB Montavious Banks, QB Adam Sheely, RB Amari Russell, WR Jayden Baker, OL Jadarius Armour, OL Tydario Montford, OL Patrick Perry II, DL Gerald Smith, DL Jaquavious Bryant-Brown, DL Preston Russell. Cedar Grove - ATH Zsewaun Smith, ATH Kaiden Hambrick. Douglass - WR Dekari Carter, OL Marion Rucker, OL Jerrod Sumlin, DL Prince Cooper, DB Dale Bostick, DB Keontae Langford, DB Malique Johnson, K Issac Sanchez-Bautista. Sandy Creek - TE Colin Janeski, WR Jace Campbell, OL Ryan Moore, OL Isaiah Sotherland, OL Jaden Godfrey, LB Eddie Springer
