All-region teams: Cedar Grove’s Colson named 5-3A player of the year

Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (1) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half against Savannah Christian in the Class 3A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December. 13, 2023, in Atlanta. Cedar Grove won 49-28. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Here is the all-region team for 5-3A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Elliott “EJ” Colson, Cedar Grove, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek, So.

Co-defensive player of the year: DB Jontae Gilbert, Douglass, Jr.

Co-defensive player of the year: DE/LB Jamontez Hines, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

Co-offensive lineman of the year: OL Justin Moore, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Co-offensive lineman of the year: OL Jaylen Slaughter, Cedar Grove, Sr.

Co-defensive lineman of the year: DL Chase Kerns, Cedar Grove, Sr.

Co-defensive lineman of the year: DL Kyle Mosley, Cedar Grove, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: Alex Brock, Cedar Grove, Fr.

Athlete of the year: QB Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Jr.

Athlete of the year: CB/WR Terrious Favors, Carver, So.

Athlete of the year: ATH Malachi Miller, Cedar Grove, Sr.

Athlete of the year: WR/CB Darien Harden, Douglass, Sr.

Scholar athlete of the year: Adonis McCrary, Douglass, Jr.

Scholar athlete of the year: Elliott “E.J.” Colson, Cedar Grove, Jr.

Scholar athlete of the year: Joshua Stone, Carver, Sr.

Scholar athlete of the year: Carter Mason, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Offensive freshman of the year: Jordan Christie, Cedar Grove, Fr.

Defensive freshman of the year: Corey Hadley Jr., Sandy Creek, Fr.

Coach of the year: John Adams, Cedar Grove

First-team offense

QB - John Wilson, Douglass, So.

RB - Boden Walker, Cedar Grove, Jr.

RB - Lataious Stepp, Carver (Atlanta), So.

TE - Arlando Crafton Jr., Carver (Atlanta), So.

WR - Taurin Kemp, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

WR - Kenyon Stocker, Douglass, Sr.

WR - Devin Carter, Cedar Grove, So.

WR - Kyshon Kenney, Sandy Creek, Sr.

WR - Andrew Leslie, Cedar Grove, Jr.

WR - Calik Hill, Carver (Atlanta), So

OL - Xavier Canales, Douglass, Jr.

OL - Ja’Corey Johnson, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

OL - Kelton McCrary, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

OL - Jordan Thornton, Cedar Grove, Sr.

OL - Kameron Foley, Cedar Grove, Jr.

OL - Nick Watts, Sandy Creek, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Lamarcus Parks, Cedar Grove, Jr.

DL - Evan Harvey, Sandy Creek, So.

DL - Jaquon Fletcher, Douglass, Jr.

DL - Michael Johnson Jr., Carver (Atlanta), So.

DL - Javon Beckford, Cedar Grove, Jr.

LB - Torrance Polk, Douglass, Sr.

LB - Marcus Young, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

LB - Andreco Griggs, Douglass, So.

LB - Wesley Brown, Cedar Grove, Jr.

LB - Carter Mason, Sandy Creek, Sr.

LB - Jaiden Dowdell, Carver (Atlanta), Jr.

DB - Chase Usher, Sandy Creek, So.

DB - Rodrick Hunter, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

DB - Rod Smith Jr, Sandy Creek, So.

DB - Sheron McKee, Douglass, Sr.

DB - Lakhi Roland, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DB - Joshua Stone, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

DB - D’Marcus Clements, Cedar Grove, Jr.

First-team specialists

K - Charles Lynch III, Carver (Atlanta), So.

P - Jacob Johnson, Cedar Grove, Sr.

LS - T’Andre Harper, Douglass, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Jr.

RB - Chase McDowell, Sandy Creek, Jr.

RB - Antoine Watkins, Douglass, Jr.

TE - De’Sean Hendrix, Cedar Grove, So.

WR - Jace Ferguson, Sandy Creek, Sr.

WR - Rich Van Zant, Sandy Creek, Jr.

WR - Justin Johnson Jr., Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

OL - Joshua Tucker, Douglass, So.

OL - Jacob Thomas, Carver (Atlanta), Jr.

OL - Carl Anderson, Sandy Creek, Sr.

OL - Diontae White, Douglass, Jr.

OL - Javon Braden, Cedar Grove, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Jonathan Printup, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

DL - Demarius Willabus, Payne, Sandy Creek, Sr.

DL - Cohen Jordan, Sandy Creek, Sr.

DL - Evan Gooden, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

DL - Martez Sadler, Douglass, Jr.

LB - Tybri Singletary, Sandy Creek, Jr.

LB - Keith Bass, Cedar Grove, Jr.

LB - Dylan Thompson, Sandy Creek, Sr.

LB - Quinton Moss, Carver (Atlanta), So.

LB - Jamir Morton, Douglass, Sr.

DB - Jontavious Smith, Carver (Atlanta), Sr.

DB - De’Marco Hayes, Sandy Creek, Jr.

DB - Olanzio Clay, Douglass, Jr.

DB - Dana Greenhow, Sandy Creek, So.

DB - Joseph Slaughter, Cedar Grove, Sr.

DB - Tony Forney, Cedar Grove, So.

Second-team specialists

K - Jakob Norris, Sandy Creek, Jr.

P - Akeleen Davis, Carver (Atlanta), So.

LS - J.T. Austin, Sandy Creek, Fr.

Honorable mention: Carver (Atlanta) - QB Montavious Banks, QB Adam Sheely, RB Amari Russell, WR Jayden Baker, OL Jadarius Armour, OL Tydario Montford, OL Patrick Perry II, DL Gerald Smith, DL Jaquavious Bryant-Brown, DL Preston Russell. Cedar Grove - ATH Zsewaun Smith, ATH Kaiden Hambrick. Douglass - WR Dekari Carter, OL Marion Rucker, OL Jerrod Sumlin, DL Prince Cooper, DB Dale Bostick, DB Keontae Langford, DB Malique Johnson, K Issac Sanchez-Bautista. Sandy Creek - TE Colin Janeski, WR Jace Campbell, OL Ryan Moore, OL Isaiah Sotherland, OL Jaden Godfrey, LB Eddie Springer

