BOYS ALL-METRO TEAMS
ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON
Player of the year: Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy
Player of the year: Matt Hixenbaugh, Westminster
First team
W Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Jr.
G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Jr.
F Cam Dover, Jackson-Atlanta, 6-7, Jr.
G Kyle Greene, Pace Academy, 6-3, Sr.
G Derron “Deuce” Lindsey, Mays, 6-0, Sr.
Second team
F Juan Gaston, Westlake, 6-8, Jr.
G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, Fr.
G Brandon Peters, Woodward Academy, 6-2, Sr.
G Brentis Schaeffer Jr., Hughes, 6-2, Sr.
G Noah Treadwell, Douglass, 6-4, Sr.
Honorable mention
Yusef Bower, Jackson-Atlanta; Jonathan Goldson, Hapeville Charter; Malique Johnson, Tri-Cities; Miller McGowan, Atlanta Classical; Josh Mickell, Douglass
COBB
Player of the year: Ace Bailey, McEachern
Coach of the year: Mike Marchese, Sprayberry
First team
F Ace Bailey, McEachern, 6-10, Sr.
G Zach Bleshoy, Pope, 6-4, Jr.
G C.J. Brown, Kell, 6-3, Sr.
F Josh Hill, Wheeler, 6-11, Sr.
G Luke Flynn, Walton, 6-1, Sr.
Second team
G Jaylen Colon, Kell, 6-2, Sr.
C Moustapha Diop, Walker, 6-10, So.
G Ricky McKenzie, Wheeler, 6-4, Sr.
G Jaye Nash, McEachern, 6-2, Sr.
F Cannon Richards, Kell, 6-7, Sr.
Honorable mention
Caesar Burrows, Walton; Miles George, Sprayberry; Fe’Royre High, Campbell; Nnadozie Onyirimba, McEachern; Caleb Thomas, Pebblebrook
DEKALB
Player of the year: Josiah Lawson, Tucker
Coach of the year: Rory Griffin, Greenforest Christian
First team
G Trevian Callaway, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.
F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, So.
G Cesare “C.J.” Harper, Paideia, 6-2, So.
G/F Josiah Lawson, Tucker, 6-7, Sr.
G Elijah Lewis, Greenforest Christian, 6-0, Sr.
Second team
G Luke Brooks, Decatur, 6-4, Sr.
G Khayri Dunn, Tucker, 6-1, Sr.
F JaMarcus Hatcher, Columbia, 6-4, Sr.
G Harris Reynolds, 6-3, St. Pius, So.
G Michael Robinson, Greenforest Christian, 5-9, Sr.
Honorable mention
Devin Bowers, M.L. King; Alden Daniels, Decatur; Caleb Kawela, Greenforest Christian; Josiah Marsh, Druid Hills; Trey Rhodes, Cedar Grove
GWINNETT
Player of the year: Gicarri Harris, Grayson
Coach of the year: Geoffrey Pierce, Grayson
First team
G Gicarri Harris, Grayson, 6-4, Sr.
W/F Tylis Jordan, Shiloh, 6-9, Jr.
F Amir Taylor, Grayson, 6-8, Jr.
G Connor Teasley, Peachtree Ridge, 6-2, Jr.
F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-9, Jr
Second team
G Jullien Cole, Shiloh, 6-4, Sr.
G Kahmare Holmes, Archer, 6-5, Sr.
G Chase James-Robinson, Buford, 5-10, Sr.
G Caleb Jones-Dicks, North Gwinnett, 6-1, Sr.
C Mekhi Ragland, Berkmar, 6-10, Jr.
Honorable mention
Bronson Blair, Mountain View; Richard Rojas, Greater Atlanta Christian; Samuel Thacker, Providence Christian; Carter Watkins, Seckinger; Blake Wilson, Hebron Christian
NORTH FULTON
Player of the year: Karris Bilal, Riverwood
Coach of the year: Buck Jenkins, Riverwood
First team
G Karris Bilal, Riverwood, 6-3, Sr.
G Josh Dixon, Milton, 6-0, Jr.
G Kiwane “K.J.” Garris, Mount Vernon, 6-4, Jr.
W J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-4, Jr.
F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.
Second team
G Anthony Gause, Milton, 6-3, Sr.
G Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, So.
G Cam James, Chattahoochee, 6-4, Sr.
G Esmer Madesko, North Springs, 6-1, Sr.
F Xavier Shegog, Mount Vernon, 6-6, Sr.
Honorable mention
Jacob Bryant, Alpharetta; Jaydon Cole, King’s Ridge Christian; Reynolds Escher, St. Francis; Sha’Yah Goba, Mount Vernon; Greg Howard, St. Francis
SOUTHSIDE
Player of the year: Micah Smith, Sandy Creek
Player of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek
First team
G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-3, Sr.
W Joah Chappelle, Dutchtown, 6-8, Sr.
G Mason Lewis, Woodland-Stockbridge, 6-4, Sr.
G Montez Redding, Jonesboro, 6-2, Sr.
F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, Sr.
Second team
G Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh, 6-5, Sr.
G Keenan Gray, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.
G Clark Mastin, Eagle’s Landing, 5-11, Sr.
G Christian McAllister, Fayette County, 6-4, Jr.
G Chris Morris, Eagle’s Landing, 6-4, Sr.
Honorable mention
Ernesto Almonte, Trinity Christian; Keith Gillespie, Fayette County; Cortez Redding, Jonesboro; Jamir Russell, Dutchtown; Nigel Thomas, McDonough
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy of Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens.