High School Sports Blog

AJC high school basketball boys all-metro teams

Grayson's Gicarri Harris (24) celebrates with teammates after Grayson beat McEachern to win GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Macon. Grayson won 51-41 over McEachern. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Chip Saye
31 minutes ago

BOYS ALL-METRO TEAMS

ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON

Player of the year: Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy

Player of the year: Matt Hixenbaugh, Westminster

First team

W Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Jr.

G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Jr.

F Cam Dover, Jackson-Atlanta, 6-7, Jr.

G Kyle Greene, Pace Academy, 6-3, Sr.

G Derron “Deuce” Lindsey, Mays, 6-0, Sr.

Second team

F Juan Gaston, Westlake, 6-8, Jr.

G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, Fr.

G Brandon Peters, Woodward Academy, 6-2, Sr.

G Brentis Schaeffer Jr., Hughes, 6-2, Sr.

G Noah Treadwell, Douglass, 6-4, Sr.

Honorable mention

Yusef Bower, Jackson-Atlanta; Jonathan Goldson, Hapeville Charter; Malique Johnson, Tri-Cities; Miller McGowan, Atlanta Classical; Josh Mickell, Douglass

COBB

Player of the year: Ace Bailey, McEachern

Coach of the year: Mike Marchese, Sprayberry

First team

F Ace Bailey, McEachern, 6-10, Sr.

G Zach Bleshoy, Pope, 6-4, Jr.

G C.J. Brown, Kell, 6-3, Sr.

F Josh Hill, Wheeler, 6-11, Sr.

G Luke Flynn, Walton, 6-1, Sr.

Second team

G Jaylen Colon, Kell, 6-2, Sr.

C Moustapha Diop, Walker, 6-10, So.

G Ricky McKenzie, Wheeler, 6-4, Sr.

G Jaye Nash, McEachern, 6-2, Sr.

F Cannon Richards, Kell, 6-7, Sr.

Honorable mention

Caesar Burrows, Walton; Miles George, Sprayberry; Fe’Royre High, Campbell; Nnadozie Onyirimba, McEachern; Caleb Thomas, Pebblebrook

DEKALB

Player of the year: Josiah Lawson, Tucker

Coach of the year: Rory Griffin, Greenforest Christian

First team

G Trevian Callaway, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.

F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, So.

G Cesare “C.J.” Harper, Paideia, 6-2, So.

G/F Josiah Lawson, Tucker, 6-7, Sr.

G Elijah Lewis, Greenforest Christian, 6-0, Sr.

Second team

G Luke Brooks, Decatur, 6-4, Sr.

G Khayri Dunn, Tucker, 6-1, Sr.

F JaMarcus Hatcher, Columbia, 6-4, Sr.

G Harris Reynolds, 6-3, St. Pius, So.

G Michael Robinson, Greenforest Christian, 5-9, Sr.

Honorable mention

Devin Bowers, M.L. King; Alden Daniels, Decatur; Caleb Kawela, Greenforest Christian; Josiah Marsh, Druid Hills; Trey Rhodes, Cedar Grove

GWINNETT

Player of the year: Gicarri Harris, Grayson

Coach of the year: Geoffrey Pierce, Grayson

First team

G Gicarri Harris, Grayson, 6-4, Sr.

W/F Tylis Jordan, Shiloh, 6-9, Jr.

F Amir Taylor, Grayson, 6-8, Jr.

G Connor Teasley, Peachtree Ridge, 6-2, Jr.

F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-9, Jr

Second team

G Jullien Cole, Shiloh, 6-4, Sr.

G Kahmare Holmes, Archer, 6-5, Sr.

G Chase James-Robinson, Buford, 5-10, Sr.

G Caleb Jones-Dicks, North Gwinnett, 6-1, Sr.

C Mekhi Ragland, Berkmar, 6-10, Jr.

Honorable mention

Bronson Blair, Mountain View; Richard Rojas, Greater Atlanta Christian; Samuel Thacker, Providence Christian; Carter Watkins, Seckinger; Blake Wilson, Hebron Christian

NORTH FULTON

Player of the year: Karris Bilal, Riverwood

Coach of the year: Buck Jenkins, Riverwood

First team

G Karris Bilal, Riverwood, 6-3, Sr.

G Josh Dixon, Milton, 6-0, Jr.

G Kiwane “K.J.” Garris, Mount Vernon, 6-4, Jr.

W J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-4, Jr.

F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.

Second team

G Anthony Gause, Milton, 6-3, Sr.

G Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, So.

G Cam James, Chattahoochee, 6-4, Sr.

G Esmer Madesko, North Springs, 6-1, Sr.

F Xavier Shegog, Mount Vernon, 6-6, Sr.

Honorable mention

Jacob Bryant, Alpharetta; Jaydon Cole, King’s Ridge Christian; Reynolds Escher, St. Francis; Sha’Yah Goba, Mount Vernon; Greg Howard, St. Francis

SOUTHSIDE

Player of the year: Micah Smith, Sandy Creek

Player of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek

First team

G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-3, Sr.

W Joah Chappelle, Dutchtown, 6-8, Sr.

G Mason Lewis, Woodland-Stockbridge, 6-4, Sr.

G Montez Redding, Jonesboro, 6-2, Sr.

F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, Sr.

Second team

G Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh, 6-5, Sr.

G Keenan Gray, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.

G Clark Mastin, Eagle’s Landing, 5-11, Sr.

G Christian McAllister, Fayette County, 6-4, Jr.

G Chris Morris, Eagle’s Landing, 6-4, Sr.

Honorable mention

Ernesto Almonte, Trinity Christian; Keith Gillespie, Fayette County; Cortez Redding, Jonesboro; Jamir Russell, Dutchtown; Nigel Thomas, McDonough

About the Author

Chip Saye
