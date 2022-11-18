High school football state playoff scoreboard

The No. 1 teams are Buford in 7A, Hughes in 6A, Ware County in 5A, Cedartown in 4A, Cedar Grove in 3A, Fitzgerald in 2A, Prince Avenue Christian in A Division I and Bowdon in A Division II. All won by 28 points or more in the first round.

The teams of nine of the AJC’s Super 11 are still alive. Buford’s Justice Haynes, Hughes’ Bo Hughley and Cedar Grove’s Kayin Lee play for No. 1 teams. The teams of Mill Creek’s Downs, Warner Robins’ Vic Burley and South Atlanta’s Keyjuan Brown also are favored to win this week. Things look dicier for Lamar County’s C.J. Allen and North Gwinnett’s Kayden McDonald. North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton remains sidelined with an injury.