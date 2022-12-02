High school football state playoff scoreboard

BreakingNews
BREAKING: Police investigating fatal shooting at SW Atlanta convenience store
High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports

It’s all big-boy football from now to the end of the high school playoffs, which resume Friday with 16 semifinals games in eight classifications.

Cinderella didn’t get an invitation. Thirty-one of the 32 semifinals teams are ranked. Fellowship Christian of Class 2A is the top-10 exception, but the Paladins were a 2021 semifinals team that started No. 5 in preseason and now carry an eight-game win streak to Fitzgerald to challenge the defending champion.

Two semifinals games match undefeated teams, and one pits No. 1 against No. 2.

AJC Sports
