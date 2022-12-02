High school football state playoff scoreboard

Cinderella didn’t get an invitation. Thirty-one of the 32 semifinals teams are ranked. Fellowship Christian of Class 2A is the top-10 exception, but the Paladins were a 2021 semifinals team that started No. 5 in preseason and now carry an eight-game win streak to Fitzgerald to challenge the defending champion.

Two semifinals games match undefeated teams, and one pits No. 1 against No. 2.