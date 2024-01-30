A look at the playoff races heading down the stretch

Region 1: Statesboro (15-3, 5-1) holds a slim lead over Ware County (15-8, 7-2) and Bradwell Institute (18-3, 5-2). The Blue Devils still have a game with Ware County on Friday and Bradwell on Saturday, leaving much still to be determined.

Region 2: Despite its loss to Eagle’s Landing over the weekend, Dutchtown (14-8, 9-1) needs one win to clinch the region title and the right to host the region tournament. Eagle’s Landing (14-7, 7-3), Jones County (16-6, 6-4), Warner Robins (14-6, 6-4) and Union Grove (15-8, 5-5) are battling for position.

Region 3: McIntosh (9-11, 4-1) and Northgate (15-6, 4-1) are tied for first place. The two split during the regular season.

Region 4: Tucker (18-4, 8-1) can’t afford to take its foot off the gas pedal. The Tigers are being chased by Decatur (14-6, 15-2) and King (16-6, 5-2). Tucker has swept King and split with Tucker and faces a crucial game on Tuesday at Lithonia.

Region 5: This region isn’t likely to be settled until the final week. Chapel Hill (16-5, 10-2) and Tri-Cities (12-8, 9-2) are at the top of the heap, but Maynard Jackson (16-3, 9-3), Lithia Springs (11-10, 8-4) and Mays (14-5, 7-4) are all in the thick of it. Chapel Hill and Tri-Cities have split.

Region 6: No. 1-ranked Kell (18-3, 9-0) is in command of this league and has won 17 straight games. The defending state champions. Their closest call was a 13-point win against Chattahoochee. Greater Atlanta Christian (17-4, 6-3), Cambridge (16-5, 5-3) and Chattahoochee (14-7, 5-3) are battling for second place.

Region 7: Hiram (12-8, 5-1) and Cartersville (9-11, 5-1) are tied for first place. The meet in on Feb. 9 at Hiram in the season finale.

Region 8: Winder-Barrow (20-3, 9-1) has the lead over Jefferson (17-5, 7-2) and Clarke Central (11-12, 7-3). Winder-Barrow has split two games with Jefferson and beaten Clarke twice.

Girls

Region 1: Ware County (18-5, 8-1) leads over Bradwell Institute (19-2, 6-1) and Statesboro (16-3, 4-2). Ware can clinch at least a share of first place with a win at Statesboro on Friday.

Region 2: Union Grove (22-1, 10-0) has clinched the top seed. Jones County (17-5, 7-3) and Warner Robins (14-5, 7-3) are tied for second place. Jones and Warner Robins split during the regular season.

Region 3: Harris County (17-2, 4-0) has a 10-game winning streak and prepares for its second trip through the region. The big showdown will be on Friday at Northgate (15-6, 4-1). Harris County won the first meeting 47-45 on Jan. 18.

Region 4: Arabia Mountain (19-2, 7-0) has won its last nine games and needs one win in its final three games to clinch first place. Chamblee (13-5, 6-2) can clinch second place by winning one of its two remaining games.

Region 5: Just like the boys side of the coin, this is one of the most competitive leagues in the state. Maynard Jackson (18-1, 12-0) has been the dominant team all year, but Creekside (14-4, 9-1) and Midtown (17-3, 9-2) aren’t far behind. Jackson must play both Creekside and Midtown on the road before the season ends. Tri-Cities (10-7, 7-3) is in fourth place.

Region 6: Greater Atlanta Christian (9-11, 7-2) and Northview (16-6, 7-2) are tied for first place. They meet in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 6 at Northview. GAC won the first meeting.

Region 7: Longtime rivals Calhoun (14-7, 5-1), Dalton (13-8, 5-1) and Cartersville (12-9, 5-1) are tied for first place. Calhoun finishes the season at home against Cartersville and on the road against Dalton. Cartersville hosts Dalton on Tuesday. In their first meetings, Cartersville beat Calhoun, Calhoun beat Dalton and Dalton beat Cartersville.

Region 8: Jefferson needs one win to nail down first place. The Dragons (19-3, 9-0) could clinch first place with a win at home against Loganville (17-5, 7-2) on Tuesday. Jefferson will host the region tournament.