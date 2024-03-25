A look at 15 of the GHSA’s top boys

Brant Carman, South Paulding: He was medalist at the Class 6A championship, shooting 70-75 to score a two-shot win. He was medalist at thee Area 6 tournament and advanced to state as an individual.

Trace Carter, Ware County: The junior was named 2023 Class 5A Player of the Year by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association after he was medalist at the state tournament. Finished second in the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

Hamilton Coleman, Lakeside-Evans: The sophomore is currently ranked 40th in the AJGA and has a win and a T3 on the national circuit. He won the area tournament finished seventh in Class 6A as a freshman. He qualified for the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship.

Rohan Gopaldas, North Gwinnett: He earned first-team all-state honors as a junior after he was medalist at the Class 7A championship with rounds of 69-67. He also won the area and sectional tournaments. He was third at the Georgia Junior and seventh at the Georgia PGA Junior. He has signed with DePaul.

Cole Isbell, North Forsyth: Qualified for the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2023 Georgia Amateur. Placed third in the 2023 Georgia Junior and fourth in the 2022 Georgia PGA Junior. Has signed with UT-Martin.

Henry Kopydlowski, Gainesville: A junior, he finished seventh in the Class 6A championship after winning the area title with a 67. A first-team all-state selection, he finished fourth at the 2023 Georgia PGA Championship. He has signed with Lee University.

William Long, Milton: Big things are expected from this freshman. He won the state’s two big junior tournaments in 2023 – the Georgia PGA Junior, where he shot a final-round 67, and the Georgia Junior, where he prevailed in a playoff. His brother, Craig, was an all-state golfer who is now playing at Northern Illinois.

Brody McQueen, Mount Paran Christian: One of the top up-and-comers in Georgia. Last spring as a freshman, he was medalist at the Class AA championship – shooting rounds of 66-66 – and helped the school win the state title. Named Class 2A Player of the Year by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

Sahish Reddy, Lambert: He helped the Longhorns finish second in Class 7A as a freshman and was named to the all-state team. He was co-medalist at the area tournament. He won the 2022 Georgia PGA Junior. He won the 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals.

Evan Rogers, Hebron Christian: He finished third in the Area 4-3A tournament and placed fifth in the state tournament as a junior. A consistent player, Rogers was named to the all-state team.

Andy Scott, Wesleyan: The hard-working senior was co-champion at the area tournament and finished second in the Class 3A tournament, helping the Wolves win the team championship. He has signed with Georgia College and State University.

Drew Williamson, Lake Oconee Academy: He finished second in Class A Division II last year and helped the Titans win their third straight state championship. Has signed with UT-Martin.

Non-GHSA players: Many of the state’s best high school golfers attend non-GHSA schools. Billy Abdow, Charlie Beeson, Nicolas Canitano (Rivers Academy), J.D. Culbreth and Mason Howell (Brookwood School), and Jackson Byrd and Jack Roberts (Frederica Academy) are among those who be included in the list of best players. Abdow finished second at the 2022 Georgia Amateur Championship and Howell won the Future Masters.

Mount Paran boys, Lambert girls win Preview

Mount Paran shot a 4-over 580 to win the Georgia PGA/Georgia High School Preview at Harbor Club in Greensboro. Northgate was second at 28 over, with Lambert taking third at 33 over.

Jackson Cavanaugh of Northgate shot 3-under 141 to edge Mount Paran’s Brody McQueen by one shot. Ethan Smith of Mount Paran (1 over), Lee Smith of Mount Paran (2 over) and Michael Washburne of Lambert (2 over) rounded out the top five.

Lambert won the girls division at 15-over 303, two shots better than Lake Oconee Academy. Johns Creek finished third at 33 over.

Lili Nelson of Lake Oconee was medalist at 2-over 146, one stroke better than Lambert’s Athena Yoo.