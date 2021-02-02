8 players with Georgia ties in Super Bowl LV

Eight former Georgia high school football players are on active rosters for Super Bowl LV, which will be played Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
Four are Kansas Chiefs playing in their second straight Super Bowl. Those are wide receivers Tyreek Hill of Coffee, Mecole Hardman of Elbert County and Demarcus Robinson of Peach County and place-kicker Harrison Butker of Westminster.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have four Georgia players. They are linebacker Cam Gill of Chapel Hill, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter of Gainesville, linebacker Kevin Minter of Peachtree Ridge and safety Andrew Adams of Woodward Academy.
Gill and Ledbetter are the first players from their schools to play in a Super Bowl.
Georgia ranks third among states behind Florida (14) and Pennsylvania (nine), according to MaxPreps.
The eight Georgia representatives are the most from the state since a record 12 suited up for Super Bowl 50 between the Panthers and Broncos in 2016. The state also had eight in the 2014 Super Bowl between the Seahawks and Broncos.
Former Georgia players have appeared in every Super Bowl except one. That was Super Bowl II in 1968 (1967 season). The first Super Bowl champion from Georgia was Bill Curry, who played for the Packers’ Super Bowl I team. Curry played at College Park.
