8 players with Georgia ties in Super Bowl LV

Four are Kansas Chiefs playing in their second straight Super Bowl. Those are wide receivers Tyreek Hill of Coffee, Mecole Hardman of Elbert County and Demarcus Robinson of Peach County and place-kicker Harrison Butker of Westminster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have four Georgia players. They are linebacker Cam Gill of Chapel Hill, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter of Gainesville, linebacker Kevin Minter of Peachtree Ridge and safety Andrew Adams of Woodward Academy.