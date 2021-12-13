7A football champion Collins Hill to play in Las Vegas Geico Bowl

Saturday’s game can further cement Collins Hill’s legacy.’

The Eagles will be remembered foremost for its quarterback-wide receiver duo of Sam Horn and Travis Hunter.

Horn, committed to Missouri, is one of only eight players in state history to throw for more than 10,000 yards in his career. Hunter, committed to Florida State, tied the state record for touchdown receptions in a career with his 46th against Milton. He can break the record Saturday. All 46 came from Horn, making Horn and Hunter the most prolific QB-WR scoring duo in state history.

But lesser appreciated was Collins Hill’s defense. Collins Hill beat five top-10 opponents, and none scored more than eight points.

“Stat-wise, it’s one of the best teams of all-time,’’ said Gregory, an assistant on Grayson’s 2011 unbeaten state champion. “As far as me and teams I’ve coached, I’d say this is probably the best I’ve been a part of when you look at the offense and defense combined. I felt like the Grayson 2011 team didn’t have the offense we have now. I think defensively, they were very similar.’’

Collins Hill’s consistency more than anything else set the team apart. Collins Hill never had a close call.

“Every season, you expect to have a hiccup, but it never happened to us,’’ Gregory said. “The kids really bought into that mindset of going 1-0 each week. On Monday, I’d say we’re preparing to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I don’t care what you see on film, prepare for the very best opponent. That’s hard for high school kids not to think, oh, they’re not very good.”

A couple of other recent state champion might’ve even more high-end prospects, too, but Collins Hill was not unarmed. Horn and Hunter are top-125 national recruits. Three others - defensive lineman Asani Redwood, tight end Ethan Davis and safety Jayden Davis - have Power Five Conference offers.

Gregory praised their maturity.

“I’ve been so impressed with how our kids handled each week, especially with all the distractions and so many people telling them how good they were and so many colleges recruiting them, people outside pulling at them,’’ Gregory said. “Their focus was impressive.’’

Collins Hill will be the third Georgia team to participate in the GEICO Bowl Series In 2019, Class 7A champion Marietta beat Washington’s Eastside Catholic 53-14. In 2018, Lee County lost to St. Frances Academy of Baltimore in Leesburg.