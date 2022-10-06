7A blog: Previewing top games as 5 regions get underway

Kennesaw Mountain at Osborne: Both are 5-0. Kennesaw Mountain has been in and around the top 10 much of the season. Osborne hasn’t been ranked in decades, so it’s been a feel-good story for the Cardinals under second-year coach Luqman Salam. Osborne has some explosive players at skill positions. They include QB Edward Burr, who has thrown for 1,097 yards and 15 touchdowns, and RB Khalif Walters, who has rushed for 676 yards and has 17 receptions for 401 yards. Kennesaw Mountain has been a feel-good story also, but it’s tale is more mature. The Mustangs reached the playoffs for the first time in 2020, then won its first-ever playoff game in 2021. That was in 6A, but this is a senior-dominated team that was expected to make noise in 7A this season. Kennesaw Mountain has a great QB-WR pair. Cayman Prangley has passed for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns. Cayden lee has 40 receptions for 590 yards and nine touchdowns. This is probably a must-win game for either if they want to win tough Region 5, which also houses No. 6 Walton and No. 8 North Cobb, teams that play each other Friday.

North Cobb at Walton: These are the only top-10 teams in their region. They also were ranked when they played last season, and the game ultimately decided the region championship. North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton scored four touchdowns in that game. He’s injured and questionable for a 2022 return. Nick Grimstead was 13-of-15 passing for 203 yards in his first start, against Northside of Warner Robins, but the Warriors leaned on Michigan-committed RB Ben Hall in the next game as Hall rushed for 174 yards in a 17-7 victory over Milton. Walton is mostly a passing team, although Makari Bodiford has rushed for 140 yards or more three times. Jeremy Hecklinski, a junior quarterback, has thrown for 1,705 yards, the most in Class 7A, with 18 touchdowns. Six of those came last week in a 51-49 victory over North Paulding. Four receivers have more than 350 yards. Walton’s lone loss came against No. 3 Mill Creek 47-41 in the opener. North Cobb has lost to No. 1 Buford 21-14 and Northside. Both defeated a common opponent, Marietta, by two touchdowns.