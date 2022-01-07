7A blog: No. 1 Brookwood’s girls build on historic season

“If we’ve had a turning point, it was after that loss to Holy Innocents’ because we definitely folded under pressure in the fourth quarter,’’ Mincy said. “When we played them again, that’s when we dug in. We were down the entire game. We had to score quickly and get some stops.’’

Brookwood took the lead for the first time on Nedisha Ford’s layup with 4.5 seconds left.

Ford, a 5-5 guard, is a newcomer from Dutchtown. Mincy calls her ‘’my defensive bulldog.’’ Nekaya Williams, the 5-8 player who assisted the winning basketball, is another top Brookwood player, a slasher whose shot has improved this season.

Collins finished with 20 points, seven in the final minute.

“Diana is a triple threat,’’ Mincy said. “She can do a little of everything. She can score numerous ways. She can shoot the 3 and get to the rack. She does a good job getting her teammates involved. She rebounds and defends some of the best players on the other team.’’

Also starting typically are 5-6 senior guard Shannon Niles and 6-foot sophomore forward Kate Phelan, along with Collins, who passed 1,000 points scored for her career earlier this season.

Brookwood plays tonight against Parkview. Also in Brookwood’s region is Grayson, ranked No. 2 in 7A by MaxPreps. Brookwood and Grayson will play twice in February.