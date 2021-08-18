7A blog: 5 best games, plus Maxwell projections on all 34

Buford at North Cobb – It’s Class 6A’s No. 1 team and defending champion at Class 7A’s No. 3 team. North Cobb beat Buford last season. Buford didn’t lose again. More major D-I recruits in this game than any other perhaps all regular season.

Brookwood vs. Collins Hill – Two great quarterbacks will duel here Saturday in Mercedez-Benz Stadium. That’s Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan and Collins Hill’s Sam Horn. Collins Hill, the state runner-up last season, is ranked No. 2.