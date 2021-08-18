7A blog: 5 best games, plus Maxwell projections on all 34

Here are the five best games in the highest class this week. Check below to see the Maxwell projections of all games involving Class 7A teams this week starting with two Wednesday night at West Forsyth in the Corky Kell Classic.
Buford at North Cobb – It’s Class 6A’s No. 1 team and defending champion at Class 7A’s No. 3 team. North Cobb beat Buford last season. Buford didn’t lose again. More major D-I recruits in this game than any other perhaps all regular season.
Brookwood vs. Collins Hill – Two great quarterbacks will duel here Saturday in Mercedez-Benz Stadium. That’s Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan and Collins Hill’s Sam Horn. Collins Hill, the state runner-up last season, is ranked No. 2.
Walton vs. Lowndes – Same. Two great quarterbacks: Lowndes’ Jacurri Brown, Walton’s Zac Roszman. Lowndes, a semifinalist last year, is ranked No. 6. Walton is No. 9.
North Gwinnett vs. Hoover – Alabama’s most famous program, Hoover, comes to Georgia to take on traditional power North Gwinnett in the Benz.
Parkview vs. Mill Creek – Another game in the Benz. These two Gwinnett County schools are within 20 miles of each other but strangely have never met in football. Parkview is ranked No. 7. Mill Creek is unranked but No. 8 in the Maxwell Ratings.
Speaking of Maxwell, here are his computer-generated projections for week one.
Today
Cherokee vs Mays -14
West Forsyth vs Carver (Atlanta) -14
Friday
Archer vs Westlake -6
Alpharetta vs Chattahoochee -19
Berkmar vs Lakeside (Atlanta) -3
Buford at North Cobb -9
Camden County vs Columbia -36
Campbell vs Grovetown -4
Cedartown at Denmark -3
Central Gwinnett at Discovery -8
Colquitt County at Marietta -21
Creekview vs Etowah -7
Decatur vs Dunwoody -20
Forsyth Central vs Northview -15
Grayson vs Creekside -37
Lambert vs Centennial -12
Locust Grove at South Cobb -8
Milton vs Hapeville Charter -21
Mountain View vs Shiloh -6
Newton at Hughes -3
Norcross vs Hillgrove -8
North Atlanta vs Wheeler -1
North Paulding vs South Gwinnett -1
Pebblebrook vs Peachtree Ridge -1
River Ridge vs Lassiter -13
Roswell vs South Forsyth -7
Tift County vs Westover n/a
Woodstock vs Sequoyah 0
Saturday
Collins Hill vs Brookwood -4
East Coweta vs Whitewater -26
Lowndes vs Walton -18
McEachern vs Kell -8
North Gwinett vs Hoover n/a
Parkview vs Mill Creek -1
Starr’s Mill vs Newnan -1
