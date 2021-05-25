6 premier games involving Georgia teams to be live-streamed this fall

Six Georgia high school football games will be live-streamed this fall as part of a deal between Prep Gridiron Logistics and FloSports that will showcase more than 25 top interstate games and in-state rivalries nationwide.
Each school will earn between $3,000 and $5,000 per game, said Joe Maimone, founder of Prep Gridiron Logistics, the premier matchmaker on interstate games involving nationally prominent teams.
Brookwood, Buford, Lee County, Lowndes, Milton, and Northside-Warner Robins are the Georgia teams on the schedule.
The deal calls for more than 100 games over four years.
The enticement isn’t the money, which can be used to offset an opponent’s traveling costs, but exposure for schools, their teams and players.
Buford will be involved in two games, both at home, against Myers Park of North Carolina on Sept. 3 and Chaminade-Madonna of Florida on Sept. 17.
Brookwood’s game at American Heritage in Naples, Fla., on Aug. 28 and Milton’s game St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia on Sept. 11 also are on the schedule.
Lee County will have its home games against Lowndes and Northside live-streamed.
