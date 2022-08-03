6 Georgia baseball players invited to Perfect Game national all-star game

BreakingNews
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
High School Sports Blog
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Six Georgia high school baseball players will play in the Perfect Game All American Classic this month at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The six are North Atlanta infielder Antonio Anderson, Westlake outfielder Isaiah Drake, Houston County outfielder Drew Burress, Cedartown infielder Dylan Cupp, Trinity Christian infielder Tai Peete and Georgia Premier Academy infielder Tre Phelps.

Anderson and Burress have committed to Georgia Tech. Cupp is committed to Mississippi State.

The six are among 60 selected for the game, which is played in an East vs. West format. The game is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

