6 Georgia baseball players invited to Perfect Game national all-star game

Six Georgia high school baseball players will play in the Perfect Game All American Classic this month at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The six are North Atlanta infielder Antonio Anderson, Westlake outfielder Isaiah Drake, Houston County outfielder Drew Burress, Cedartown infielder Dylan Cupp, Trinity Christian infielder Tai Peete and Georgia Premier Academy infielder Tre Phelps.
Anderson and Burress have committed to Georgia Tech. Cupp is committed to Mississippi State.
The six are among 60 selected for the game, which is played in an East vs. West format. The game is scheduled for Aug. 28.
