5A blog: Only the head coach has changed at St. Pius

“We’ve had great success over the last 20 years, so we plan to keep doing those things,” Garrison said. “I think it gives us an advantage for our kids. We don’t have a lot of linemen who are 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, but we have linemen who will come off the ball and do a great job staying on defenders. It helps us. It’s an equalizer for us.”

Among the top players returning are: Jacob Hull, who will play offensive and defensive line; Austin Taylor, who plays safety and halfback; Alex Possert, the returning quarterback; Luke Jacobellis, a fullback and linebacker; and Jack Tchienchou, a halfback and defensive back; and James Kirkland, a receiver and defensive back.

The St. Pius staff has spent a lot of time building depth over the summer. Garrison has now seen how players react under pressure after the first scrimmage.

“We’re going to use our first four games to find out which kids can play so when we get to our first region game against Northview, we’ll know who who’ve got on our two-deep roster,” he said. “Our goals never change. The first one is to compete for a region championship. That’s going to be very tough in Region 5,”