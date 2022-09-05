5A blog: Newcomers have made impact on the classification

Flowery Branch, which moved up from 4A, stumbled last week in a 27-11 loss to Stephens County. The Falcons have shown a strong running game behind the duo of Myles Ivey and Malik Dryden and had averaged 200 yards on the ground. The Falcons ran for only 82 yards against Stephens County. The Branch has been ranked as high as No. 7.

Other newcomers have made an impact, too.

Also in Region 8 – which is shaping up to be an incredible race – the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs are off to a 3-0 start after moving down from 6A. Coach Ed Dudley’s team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2017, when they went 9-3. Running back Tyreek Hall already has 423 yards.

In Region 4, Tucker dropped down from 6A and is off to a 2-0 start. The Tigers, who did not play last week, are 2-0 and a definite contender. Quarterback Jamar Graham, linebacker Amir Simmonds and defensive end Nabobi Spurrier lead the Tigers.

As far as the other newcomers to 5A …

Jenkins and Statesboro should be in playoff contention. Mays should compete for postseason in Region 5. Greater Atlanta Christian should compete for playoffs in Region 6, with Centennial and Chattahoochee both possible. In Region 7, Dalton is expected to be in the playoff picture. In Region 7, Heritage has already won twice – the Patriots are the Rockdale County champions – and could be in the playoff mix.

Three most impressive wins

Warner Robins beats rival Northside: The game was much closer than the last three, where the average margin of victory was 32 points, but the No. 1-ranked Demons beat Northside 17-10 in overtime. The Demons won the game when Chase Reese scored on a 15-yard run in OT. Reese ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Cambridge bounces back for win: The Bears rebounded from last week’s loss to Denmark to beat Class 7A Alpharetta 43-38. Cambridge erased a two-touchdown deficit and won the game on a pair of touchdowns from Christian Isibor and a fumble recovery and return by Will Petit.

North Springs takes down Riverwood: The Spartans won only one game last season and only two over the previous three, but it all worked on Friday when they knocked off arch-rival Riverwood 21-14. North Springs had lost four straight times to Riverwood by an average score of 34.2 points. North Springs scored two safeties and scored the winning touchdown with three minutes left after Riverwood had tied the game with five minutes remaining.

Three top performers

Nate Russell, QB, Cartersville: It wasn’t an easy scenario for a freshman. Russell was thrown into the fire when starter Paul Gamble was injured and the team was trailing 20-0. Russell rallied the team and threw four touchdown passes to lift the Purple Hurricanes to a 28-20 win over Allatoona. Russell is also a baseball prospect as a right-handed pitcher and third baseman.

Malachi Hosley, Northside Columbus: The senior running back carried 25 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns to help the Patriots to a 34-7 win over Hardaway. It was the second straight 200-yard effort for Hosley, who has totaled 590 yards and nine touchdowns through three games. Hosley (5-10, 190) is a three-sport athlete with a 3.5 GPA.

Bryce Clavon, Kell: The quarterback had a big night in helping the Longhorns overpower Pope 56-14. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Kell rolled up 554 yards in total offense and dominated the game. In three games, Clayton has completed 41 of 61 passes for 713 yards and eight touchdowns, with only one interception.

The Rankings

This week’s AJC top 10 in Class 5A is: 1. Cartersville, 2. Warner Robins, 3. Ware County, 4. Calhoun, 5. Creekside, 6. Dutchtown, 7. Kell, 8. Coffee, 9. Jefferson, 10. Jones County.

Here are the next five candidate who should be considered for a spot in the rankings (in the opinion of the 5A blog):

11. Cambridge

12. Clarke Central

13. Flowery Branch

14. Tucker

15. Loganville