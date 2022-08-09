5 teams in Class A Division I enter season with new head coaches

Most interesting: Michael Davis joined Rabun County’s staff last season with little idea that he’d be the head coach within a year. But few first-time head coaches have been more ready. Davis spent the previous 19 years at Calhoun, where he was the offensive coordinator for state-championship teams in 2011, 2014 and 2017. He worked with five AJC first-team all-state quarterbacks at Calhoun. None of those high-powered Calhoun teams scored like Rabun County did last season. The Wildcats averaged 48.6 points per game with now-Georgia freshman Gunner Stockton, Davis’s sixth first-team all-state QB. Davis is succeeding Jaybo Shaw, who surprisingly took a job at Wayne County, some 275 miles away in southeast Georgia. Davis inherits a thriving program that has won 82 games since 2015 (tied for fourth-most in the GHSA, one more than Calhoun), though still chasing its first state title.

Region 1

*Bacon County hired former Taylor County head coach Mark Wilson to replace Keith Gosse, who joined North Hall’s staff. Wilson, in his 31st season as a head coach, has led programs at Bryan County, Americus-Sumter, White County, Lamar County and Jefferson. His career record is 156-154-1. Bacon County has never won a postseason game and was 0-9 in 2021.

*Pelham hired Thomas County Central assistant principal Leonard Guyton to replace Ashton Landing. Guyton, out of coaching the past four years, was a 14-year assistant at Thomas Central, Bainbridge and Berrien, most commonly as offensive coordinator. Guyton was the quarterback on Thomas Central’s 1996 and 1997 state-championship teams. Guyton also starred at Carson-Newman. Pelham has won four region titles over the past six seasons and went 7-5 in 2021 in Landing’s only season. Landing is now Seminole County’s assistant principal, assistant athletic director and offensive coordinator.

Region 2

None

Region 3

None

Region 4

*Temple hired Central of Carroll County defensive coordinator Cory Nix to replace Scotty Ward, who retired. Temple was 25-35 in Ward’s six seasons, 1-7 in 2021. Nix, a UAB graduate, has coached at Villa Rica, Roswell, Woodstock, Chamblee and alma mater Sequoyah. He was Gordon Central’s head coach for two seasons (2017-18).

Region 5

*Jasper County hired Thomas County Central head coach Ashley Henderson to replace Aaron Pitts, who is no longer in coaching. Henderson’s Thomas Central teams were 19-22 in four seasons. He won three GISA championships while at Valwood in Valdosta, where his six-year record was 66-12. Jasper County was 0-10 in Pitts’ only season.

Region 6

None

Region 7

None

Region 8

