5-star QB Morris to join Pace Academy

M.J. Morris passed for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for Carrollton. He will begin classes at Pace Academy on Wednesday. (Photo: Rusty Mansell/247Sports)
High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

M.J. Morris, a five-star quarterback prospect who left Carrollton three weeks ago, will begin class and football practice at Pace Academy on Wednesday, Pace coach Chris Slade confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Morris had been rumored to be returning to Pace, where he spent his middle school years, but Slade said the dual-threat quarterback had not practiced with the team yet.

As a sophomore last season, Morris was 131-of-216 passing for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions for an 11-1 Carrollton team. He’s the No. 2 dual-threat QB prospect nationally among juniors, according to 247Sports. Pace is a Class 2A private school.

“We’re excited and thrilled because he’s such a great kid,” Slade said. “We think this is a great fit as it always has been.”

