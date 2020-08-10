5-star QB Morris to join Pace Academy

Morris had been rumored to be returning to Pace, where he spent his middle school years, but Slade said the dual-threat quarterback had not practiced with the team yet.

As a sophomore last season, Morris was 131-of-216 passing for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions for an 11-1 Carrollton team. He’s the No. 2 dual-threat QB prospect nationally among juniors, according to 247Sports. Pace is a Class 2A private school.