5 more head coaches step down

Michael Woolridge is leaving Hardaway after leading the Golden Hawks to their best five-year span since the early 1980s. Hardaway was 29-23 overall and 7-4 each of the past two seasons under Woolridge after winning only seven games the previous five years.

Charles Truitt has resigned at Monroe, where he led the Tornadoes for 17 seasons. Monroe was 0-4 this year in a season limited by COVID-19. Monroe made 10 playoff appearances and won a 2006 region title under Truitt, whose overall record was 85-90 at the Albany school.