5 coaches to be inducted into GACA Hall of Fame

The GACA Hall of Fame in Dalton this weekend will induct five coaches who won state championships in eight sports in careers spanning parts of six decades.

The coaches are David Boyd (basketball), Karl Bostic (cross country, soccer), Jim Glasser (wrestling, track, tennis), Greg James (baseball) and Tommy Perdue (football).

Boyd is the only basketball coach to win GHSA championships at four schools. His boys teams won at Campbell (1982), Tucker (1996), Berkmar (2000, 2001) and Milton (2010, 2012). Boyd’s career record was 636-210.

Bostic, a long-time coach and athletic director at Parkview, won six state titles in cross country (1880, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1993) and five in soccer (1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 2001). His 1993-95 boys soccer teams won 57 straight matches. He coached four future MLS players, including former Olympian and current Austin FC coach Josh Wolfe.

Glasser won 13 state wrestling titles (11 traditional, two dual) at Lovett from 1975 to 2011. His record of 751-48-2 ranks fourth all-time nationally, and his .940 winning percentage ranks first. His teams won 91 consecutive matches in 1977-85. Glasser also was coach for state-winning teams in girls track and field (1983) and boys tennis (1988-92). Glasser passed away in 2017 at age 68.

James, Vidalia’s baseball coach from 1988 to 2017, won 489 games and two Class 2A championships (1995, 2003) and nine region titles. James worked and coached in Vidalia schools for 40 years.

Perdue, a football coach in Upson-Lee, won seven region titles and one state championship. He joined the staff of alma mater R.E. Lee in 1964 and was head coach from 1976 to 1991. He started the Upson-Lee program in 1992 and won a region title before retiring after the 1994 season. His 1988 R.E. Lee team is the only Upson County football champion. His record was 169-57-1.

Founded in 2001, the GACA Hall of Fame has 115 members. This year’s Hall of Fame banquet will be held Saturday morning at the Dalton Convention Center.