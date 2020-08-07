4 Southern states moving to delay football regular season

Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee are the only Southern states still on their original schedule with games slated to begin the week of Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, Delaware and Hawaii on Thursday became the 11th and 12th states to move their football seasons to the winter or spring. And Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recommended Monday that no high school sports should be played until 2021, though his advice is not binding.

Georgia executive director Robin Hines announced Thursday that preseason scrimmage games would be canceled the weeks of Aug. 21 and Aug. 28. The regular season, which last month was postponed two weeks, is slated to begin the week of Sept. 4.

Here are the weeks or dates of first games in Southern states, according to MaxPreps:

Alabama - Aug. 21

Arkansas - Aug. 23

Florida - Aug. 27 (originally Aug. 20)

Georgia - Sept. 4 (originally Aug. 20)

Kentucky - Sept. 11 (originally Aug. 20)

Louisiana - Oct. 8 (originally Sept. 4)

Mississippi - Sept. 4 (originally Aug. 28)

North Carolina – September, no date set (originally Aug. 20)

South Carolina - Sept. 25 (originally Aug. 20)

Tennessee - Aug. 20

Virginia - March 1 (originally Aug. 28)

