4 Questions with WSAV-TV sports director Greg Talbott

3. Your job allows you to do a variety of fun things, from anchoring, to broadcasting various sports, etc. What do you like about broadcasting a high school football game? “I’ve been lucky enough to cover everything from PGA Tour events to SEC championship games at WSAV, but doing the play-by-play for our weekly high school football games is my favorite part of the job. Georgia communities have so much passion that it’s easy to get emotionally on board with these kids and their journeys. It also helps that our WSAV telecasts, although Savannah is media market 90, are truly major market quality. We’ve got six, seven cameras on the field every Friday, an NBC-based graphics package and a fully stocked crew of station employees who produce the heck out of the show. When Thomas Castellanos scores his first TD of the game, we’ll throw to a great looking close-up replay in the end zone, followed by a slick-looking graphic of the colleges that have offered him scholarships. To have had a hand in the improved quality of our telecasts since I arrived is what I’m proudest of in my nearly five years here.”

4. So much has gone to live streaming. Why are not more local TV stations doing high school telecasts live? “I wish every TV market in the country had a station committed to televising games at a high level, but the truth is it’s expensive, time-consuming and difficult to get off the ground. We’ve got a production crew of about 15 people who are basically all full-time employees at WSAV who flip from marketing mode or floor-crew mode to football mode once a week. It’s not an easy endeavor, but it’s the most emotionally worthwhile thing we do.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.