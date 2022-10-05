4 Questions with Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond

1. What have you and your staff done that has made the biggest difference in getting Worth County going in the right direction? “There are several things that have made us successful this year. First, our assistant coaches have done a wonderful job of coaching these kids. Secondly, our community has gone above and beyond to take care of our boys and show them support. Third, I have been completely honest with them. When we practice good, I tell them it was good, and when we practice bad, I tell them it is bad. I try to lay it all out there so they know what to expect and what it will take for us to be successful. Our players have bought into the process.”

2. You had one other head coaching job, at Spalding in 2019, but you stepped down after one year. Why did you want the Worth County job? “Spalding was a good learning experience. It is a good school and has great administration. I think personally I am a better fit in south Georgia. It’s similar to what I grew up in. It keeps calling me home. I always thought that Worth County was a smaller Colquitt County. There is tradition at Worth County. It’s a single-school county, so I knew we could do a lot of things that we did at Colquitt that helped to turn that program around. Funny thing is I inquired about this job a few years ago before Coach Frankie Carrol took over. I am just happy to land here. I hope this is the last place I ever have to work.”