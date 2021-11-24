4 Questions with WJCL-TV Savannah sports director Frank Sulkowski

2. What should fans know about Benedictine this season? You’ve seen two previous Benedictine teams that won state titles (2012, 2014). Is this just another Benedictine team that could win the title, which is never surprising, or is there something potentially special about this one? “The 2021 Cadets fall right into line with the 2012 and 2014 squads. Veteran quarterbacks with play makers at the skill positions. Oh, and defense. Really, really good defense.”

3. Benedictine QB Holden Geriner is probably the most high-profile player in Savannah. He’s committed to Auburn. Where does he stand in Savannah QB history? “Make no bones about it, Holden Geriner is an amazing high school quarterback. Sounds cliché, but for Benedictine, it’s like having a coach on the field. Geriner is so smart and doesn’t make too many mistakes. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of the playmakers. He will go down as one of the best signal callers to come out of the Savannah area.”