4 Questions with Wheeler County head coach Thomas Smith

1. What did your team do well that allowed you to win Friday? “The first play of the game went perfectly. Coach Sheldon Miller, our special teams coordinator, had a great kickoff return set up, and the players executed it perfectly, with freshman Alvin Ricks returning it 95 yards untouched. GMC responded well, and it was 14-14 going into the second quarter. Ian Scott blocked a punt to set us up with great field position, and everything went right from there. The offensive line and running game controlled the line of scrimmage, and the defense played well to force three turnovers to make it 42-14 going into halftime. The defense played great in the second half, led by senior Tylon Gorham and freshman Justin Culver. Offensively Jason Culver [Justin’s brother] finished with 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Alvin Ricks finished with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns.”

2. You’re ranked for the first time in 25 years. What does that mean to your team? “It’s great for the school and community, but for the team we are just trying to get ready for a tremendous challenge Friday in Toombs County.”