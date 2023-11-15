4 Questions with Warner Robins quarterback Judd Anderson

Today’s interviewee is Warner Robins quarterback Judd Anderson, whose team will play Ware County in the Class 5A second round on Friday. Anderson is committed to Miami last spring. In an unusual move, Anderson transferred to Warner Robins after playing the first two games this season and all last season with Jones County. Anderson came off the bench in his first Warner Robins game on Sept. 1 and led the Demons to a victory over crosstown rival Northside. In October, Anderson led Warner Robins to victory over his former team, Jones County. Anderson has thrown for 2,152 yards this season.

1. How has Warner Robins progressed and evolved since you came on board? “We have grown a ton over the season, and I feel like everyone has come together and built a chemistry on all levels since I came here. The culture is real, and it’s a complete buy-in from everyone on that team. They all have a want and a goal to win every single day. I think we’ve definitely started to all get on the same page. The offense is clicking, and the defense is on fire. We have become so explosive, and it’s shown in the last couple games.”

2. How has your own game progressed? What do you feel you do well, and what needs work? “I think I’ve progressed in general by getting better in the film room and understanding coverages and what a defense wants to do in certain situations. That’s been a huge part of my game that I wanted to get better at, and I feel like I’ve done pretty well throughout the year. I’ve also constantly worked on movements and escapes out of the pocket. Just excelling in my pocket presence is a key thing for a guy like me. [Anderson is a 6-foot-6 pocket passer.] I think what makes me good is not just myself but the guys around me. This team is extremely special, and we have so many athletes that go up and make plays and give me time to throw. It’s made my job easy, but one thing in my game that has helped is definitely my ability now to read defenses pre-snap and know where to go with the ball. That’s been something that was one of my weaknesses last year but has now turned into a strength, in my opinion.”