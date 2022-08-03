4 Questions with Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook

2. What’s the scouting report on the 2022 team? Where do you feel this team will be strong, and what are the areas of concern? “The 2022 team for the most part is a collection of players who have game experience but will be in a leading role for the first time. On both sides of the ball, we are returning three starters and two players who played significant reps. On special teams, we are returning our punter, Jackson McCook, and kicker, Daniel Barber, both who performed at a high level. Defensively, our front will have the most experience going into the season having two returning linemen, Vic Burley and Chayce Smith, and one linebacker, Elijah Antonio, leading that unit.” [The new quarterback will be Isaiah Canion, who passed for 192 yards and rushed for 190 in limited action last season. Running back Malcolm Brown, a Georgia Power 100 player, is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher.]

3. You’ve had many outstanding players at Warner Robins, but as far as college prospects go, Vic Burley is the highest-rated Demons player this century. What are his talents and skill set that make him so good as a high school player and prospect? “Vic Burley has been blessed with the physical tools you don’t see many high school players possess. His size, quickness and punch are unbelievable for his age, and what’s more impressive is his ability to do it every day during practice. He continues to work every day regardless of the opponent; he is trying to perfect his craft. On top of that he is an awesome young man to be around and have in your building and locker room.”