4 Questions with Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook

2. Warner Robins graduated Jalen Addie, a quarterback who was a two-year starter and the 2020 Class 5A offensive player of the year. What does your new quarterback, Christon Lane, bring to the table? “Christon brings an air of leadership. He’s not as athletic as Addie but can move around in the pocket and create with his legs. He’s a precision passer. He’s calculated. He can read the defenses well and knows what he’s looking for when he sees their front. He knows how to compliment his blockers and get his receivers going. He’s a leader for us.” [Lane, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior, stepped in for Addie in the first round of playoffs last year and was 9-for-12 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Union Grove.]

3. What’s the strength of this year’s team? “I’d have to lean on our offensive line. They’re the prototypical lunch-pail guys, put their heads down and grind. Jose Gonzalez is committed to Mercer. C.J. Brooks is committed to Army. We’ve got B.J. Carter at center. He’s a junior and going to be a really good player. Caden Pollack is a new guy. Noah Stovall, he’s another guy who’ll be a two-year starter. We like our offensive line.”