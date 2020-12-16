4 Questions with Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook

2. How was the game won? What do you feel your team did to give you the edge? “I think the difference was our play up front on defense. We didn’t stop them, but we were able to keep them in check in the run game. They outflanked us a couple of times and we missed some tackles and they made us pay, but for the most part, we limited that and stuffed them at times. We had some big plays. The 60-yard run by Jahlen Rutherford helped a bunch. It gave us a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. They tied it up, and we went 90 yards on that last drive. Jalen Addie made some great plays with his arm and legs. He’s been just amazing for us. Ahmad Brown made a 39-yard run that got us down in the red zone. We scored and were able to stave them off.”

3. How does this year’s team compare to any of the past three that have come close to winning state titles? Is there something about this one that might give it the extra push it needs to win a state title? “This is the senior class that came in [when Warner Robins began its streak of state finals], so that’s all they’ve seen is winning They’re the ones that haven’t had a Thanksgiving week off yet. They’ve had a chip on their shoulders. They’ve got a chance to play 59 games, or what would’ve been 60, in four years. They want to make sure they get it this week and then get ready for Christmas. We had some really good offenses back in ’17 and ’18. We had the Fromm kid [Dylan] and Marcayll Jones [who set the state record for receiving yards in a season]. This year, our defense is very strong, and the offense is good too. They complement each other really well. They really know how to play together. It’s a really good bunch.”