4 Questions with Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook

Today’s interviewee is Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook, whose team defeated No. 1-ranked Blessed Trinity 35-28 last week in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Warner Robins plays Jones County this week with a chance to advance to the finals for the fourth consecutive season in search of the Demons’ first state title since 2004.
Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins head coach
1. What did the victory over Blessed Trinity mean to your team? “It was everything that it was built up to be. They were a great opponent. They had won three straight state championships and we’d been in the championship game three straight years, so it was a sigh of relief to get over that hump and beat a good team on the road. We hadn’t won a game on the road against a highly ranked opponent. We lost to Lee County and lost to Valdosta [in the opener, later overturned by forfeit]. Just to beat a good team like that in the playoffs meant that we were focused and ready to go and can get it done on the road.” [Blessed Trinity had won 16 straight home playoff games, the last loss coming to Washington County in 2013.]
2. How was the game won? What do you feel your team did to give you the edge? “I think the difference was our play up front on defense. We didn’t stop them, but we were able to keep them in check in the run game. They outflanked us a couple of times and we missed some tackles and they made us pay, but for the most part, we limited that and stuffed them at times. We had some big plays. The 60-yard run by Jahlen Rutherford helped a bunch. It gave us a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. They tied it up, and we went 90 yards on that last drive. Jalen Addie made some great plays with his arm and legs. He’s been just amazing for us. Ahmad Brown made a 39-yard run that got us down in the red zone. We scored and were able to stave them off.”
3. How does this year’s team compare to any of the past three that have come close to winning state titles? Is there something about this one that might give it the extra push it needs to win a state title? “This is the senior class that came in [when Warner Robins began its streak of state finals], so that’s all they’ve seen is winning They’re the ones that haven’t had a Thanksgiving week off yet. They’ve had a chip on their shoulders. They’ve got a chance to play 59 games, or what would’ve been 60, in four years. They want to make sure they get it this week and then get ready for Christmas. We had some really good offenses back in ’17 and ’18. We had the Fromm kid [Dylan] and Marcayll Jones [who set the state record for receiving yards in a season]. This year, our defense is very strong, and the offense is good too. They complement each other really well. They really know how to play together. It’s a really good bunch.”
4. This week’s game is against Jones County, which is coached by Mike Chastain, who led Warner Robins to the finals in 2017 and 2018 and who you succeeded. What will that game be like? “We’re going to try to make sure the emotions don’t affect us in a negative way. They have an emotional tie to the coach and they’re going to want to win it, but we’ve got to make sure all of our energy is focused between the whistles. The fandom for this game is going to be there. We’re going to wear all red. Our fans are psyched about the game. Our counties are close to each other, and they always bring a lot of people. It’s going to decide who goes to state. As far as their team, they have a strong running game and speed on the perimeter. They’ve got some home run hitters. If you’re not careful, they can hit you and go the distance. They’re big up front, so our defense is going to have to lean on them and hope our front seven can stay true. We’ve got similar schematics on defense, so it’s something we’ve seen all year.”
