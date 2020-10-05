4 Questions with Ware County head coach Jason Strickland

2. Your quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, is having a great season, averaging well over 250 yards passing and 100 rushing per game. What does he do that gives opponents trouble? “His escape-ability is as good as probably anybody in the state, but he can make every throw, too. For the first two years of his career, he was an athlete running around in the quarterback position, trying to survive and make plays. I’m not sure how much he understood football. This year, he’s really become cerebral as far as his understanding of football. Thomas is a film junkie and a football junkie. We’ve put a lot on him, probably more than anybody I’ve ever coached, and now he’s become a heck of a quarterback who happens to be athletic.”

3. You’ve played different kinds of teams. What does Benedictine bring that’s different? “Offensively, they are probably more like us. They throw the ball really well. They have a highly recruited quarterback [Holden Geriner]. Quayde Hawkins [of Bainbridge] last week was terrific, and this guy, he might be the best one we’ve seen so far. And it looks like they have three mountains sitting there on their offensive line. The other thing that group of kids has had for several years is the expectation of playing for state championships. There’s just a tremendous source of pride there, which is what we wanted to schedule. We wanted to play teams that really cared about football and were well-coached.”