4 Questions with Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski

Today’s interviewee is Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinkski, whose team will play for the Class 7A championship Wednesday against Milton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hecklinski has thrown for 3,700 yards and a Class 7A-leading 48 touchdowns. He’s been exceptionally on target in his four playoff games, completing 63 of 80 attempts (78.8%) for 1,192 yards and 18 touchdowns. Hecklinski committed to Wake Forest last December.

1. Walton had a good team last season, beat No. 1 Buford in the playoffs and made the quarterfinals, but what’s different about this team that has won two more rounds, won three more games and scored 200 more points? “I would say the main difference is the maturity and health of the team. Last year we were a very heavy-set junior team, which was good, but we weren’t as developed and mature as we are now. The ‘24 class has been through a lot these last couple years. Lost in the semifinals our sophomore year and a bad loss in the quarterfinals last year. It has only helped us grow as a class and program. Also during those previous seasons, we were hit with a variety of injuries that kept key players out of games when we needed them. Having everyone healthy and ready to play has been the biggest change from last season.” [Walton has scored 695 points. The state record for points in the highest classification is Mill Creek’s 712 from last season.]

2. What do you feel you do well, and what are areas that you’re working to improve? “I feel I have a good balance of pocket passer and escapability. My offensive line gives me a lot of time where I can sit in the pocket and deliver good throws. But every now and again we can’t account for a free rusher and I will have to get out of the pocket and find a receiver down the field. My receivers do a very good job of working to me when I am out of the pocket to make it easier on me to complete the passes. I think the main thing I can work on is sharpening my craft to another level at all phases of my game. Whether that be mentally or physically, I can always be better.” [Hecklinski also was asked if he felt overlooked at times with so many other top-flight quarterbacks in the state, many that don’t have his numbers or victory totals. He said, “I do not want the recognition for stats or being the best quarterback in the state. None of those things matter to me. All I am trying to accomplish is get my coaches, teammates and this school a state championship ring.”]