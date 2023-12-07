4 Questions with Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski

Today’s interviewee is Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinkski, whose team will play for the Class 7A championship Wednesday against Milton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hecklinski has thrown for 3,700 yards and a Class 7A-leading 48 touchdowns. He’s been exceptionally on target in his four playoff games, completing 63 of 80 attempts (78.8%) for 1,192 yards and 18 touchdowns. Hecklinski committed to Wake Forest last December.
1. Walton had a good team last season, beat No. 1 Buford in the playoffs and made the quarterfinals, but what’s different about this team that has won two more rounds, won three more games and scored 200 more points? “I would say the main difference is the maturity and health of the team. Last year we were a very heavy-set junior team, which was good, but we weren’t as developed and mature as we are now. The ‘24 class has been through a lot these last couple years. Lost in the semifinals our sophomore year and a bad loss in the quarterfinals last year. It has only helped us grow as a class and program. Also during those previous seasons, we were hit with a variety of injuries that kept key players out of games when we needed them. Having everyone healthy and ready to play has been the biggest change from last season.” [Walton has scored 695 points. The state record for points in the highest classification is Mill Creek’s 712 from last season.]
2. What do you feel you do well, and what are areas that you’re working to improve? “I feel I have a good balance of pocket passer and escapability. My offensive line gives me a lot of time where I can sit in the pocket and deliver good throws. But every now and again we can’t account for a free rusher and I will have to get out of the pocket and find a receiver down the field. My receivers do a very good job of working to me when I am out of the pocket to make it easier on me to complete the passes. I think the main thing I can work on is sharpening my craft to another level at all phases of my game. Whether that be mentally or physically, I can always be better.” [Hecklinski also was asked if he felt overlooked at times with so many other top-flight quarterbacks in the state, many that don’t have his numbers or victory totals. He said, “I do not want the recognition for stats or being the best quarterback in the state. None of those things matter to me. All I am trying to accomplish is get my coaches, teammates and this school a state championship ring.”]
3. Who are athletes that you look up to or admire, and why? “I look up to Aaron Rodgers a lot, mainly for the way he makes throws unconventionally. I also look up to a fellow teammate of mine, Ashton Woods. His work ethic and dedication to being the best player, teammate and person makes me want to do the same every day. [Woods, a linebacker, is committed to North Carolina.]
4. Is there an interesting story about that recruitment? What led you to Wake Forest? “Wake Forest was my first-ever college camp. I really thought I killed the camp and was expecting an offer. When I didn’t receive one I kind of thought to myself, ‘well maybe I’m not what they are looking for.’ I decided I wasn’t going to go back for another camp, but my recruiting director at my school, Monty Bumper, told me I should go. I ended up going back and having a really great camp. After that they started to heavily recruit me. The main thing for me committing to Wake was the way I fit in their offense. They do a lot of RPO and do a lot of good things with the slow mesh system, which we do a lot of at Walton. I also saw the way they had developed Sam Hartman, and I think me and Sam have a lot of the same characteristics.”
