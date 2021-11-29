4 Questions with Walton head coach Daniel Brunner

2. You lost your last regular-season game 42-14, albeit to a good team, Marietta, but that’s not usually a good omen entering the playoffs. Then you open against Colquitt County – a team that beat Marietta. And you’re playing them on the road, and you win decisively. How did your staff and players mentally re-set and start playing so well after that? “We know we can compete with anyone in the state if we prepare properly and execute on Friday nights. I would say the biggest thing I have seen in this group is the confidence level has continued to build throughout the playoffs. We have had three losses that turned out bad and our focus has been putting the last play/last game behind us and moving forward. We grew from those losses and found answers on how we can get better. We are playing our best football, and I hope to continue to see us grow.”

3. Walton is a rare semifinal team that’s been playing with two quarterbacks extensively. Sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski and Zac Rozsman each have more than 1,000 yards passing with 23 TD passes between them. Is it a case of two deserving players, or more about complementary skill sets? “We have two of the best quarterbacks in the state. They both have unique skill sets that have helped us win games throughout the year. They are also both very deserving young men. At the end of the day, we are trying to do what we feel is best for this team and playing both has been our answer.”