4 Questions with Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton

3. When you were hired, Valdosta was at a crossroads. What have you and your staff done to revive the program from one of its all-time lows to where it is now? “The biggest thing when we took over was I promised the kids we’d always tell the truth. We’d work hard, and we’re not going to lie. One of our biggest mottos is control the controllables. I’ll give those returning seniors [last season] a lot of credit. They showed the younger kids that even if they had no playoffs, they had pride, and they fought. Our coaches staff, too. They could’ve tucked tail and run off when people were leaving us. It was like you said, a crossroads. Our superintendent Todd Cason and principal Janice Richardson and the board members have been supportive and bought into what we’re preaching. We believed we could mend fences. We have to give a lot of credit to these kids for not quitting on us.”

4. What has this team and this job opportunity meant for you personally? “One thing that my wife always says is that God will take you where you’re supposed to be. He led me to Tennessee and to Valdosta. Being the head coach at Valdosta, the winningest program in history, is an honor. I’m the first African American coach in Valdosta history and that means a lot to me. I want to make it better for the next African American who might coach here. I want to walk the walk and do the right thing with this opportunity. We want to show people we can win and continue to win.”