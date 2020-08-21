4 Questions with Valdosta head coach Rush Propst

2. So how did that loss lead you to Valdosta? “There are three reasons that I’m here. One is that it’s Valdosta. That’s first and foremost. I interviewed for the Valdosta job after the 2005 season [while at Hoover] and couldn’t leave that good team I had, and I wasn’t offered the job. I’ve wanted it for a long time. I really embrace that tradition. Two is that when I was at Hoover, all I cared about was winning state championships. [He won five there.] At Colquitt and Valdosta, all I care about is helping kids. Down here, there are a lot of kids that won’t go to college without football. I want to help these kids go to college and get their degree. Third is I wasn’t going to go out with back-to-back state championship losses. I’ve got more to me than that. I’m too much of a competitor and too much of a winner. So we’re going to go to Valdosta and make it what it should be.”

3. What kind of reception have you received from Valdosta, a former rival? [Propst was 7-4 against Valdosta in his time at Colquitt.] “It’s been really good. It’s been overwhelming, to be honest. We’re still getting started. I didn’t meet my team until June 8 and all my coaches until June 1. That’s why we’re working 18 hours a day. I’m not kidding you, we’ve been here 4:30 [a.m.] to 11:30 every night. But the people and the fans have been outstanding. Even through all the COVID stuff, I’ve probably met over 125 people at different functions, 10 people here, 15 there. I’ve been very fortunate to have Todd Cason as a superintendent. We worked together at Moultrie. I have a wonderful AD, Reginald Mitchell, who’s very efficient. Then our principal has come back for a year, Janice Richardson. She runs a good school. Having 100 percent support from your administration is the key to any coach being successful. Valdosta reminds me a lot of Hoover High School. It’s run very well. The teachers have been wonderful. I can’t tell you how many have come down to my office and stopped me in the hallways. There’s so much pride here. They’ve done everything in their power to make me feel comfortable and to help us win football games, and I’m appreciative of it.”