4 Questions with Upson-Lee play-by-play announcer Mickey Thrasher

Today’s interviewee is Mickey Thrasher, the play-by-play announcer for Upson-Lee on WTGA-Fun 101 in Thomaston. Thrasher is a former all-state tackle at R.E. Lee, a predecessor school to Upson-Lee, and played a season at Alabama under Bear Bryant. Thrasher started broadcasting games in 1980. He was inducted into the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
1. Big win for Upson-Lee last week. What are your thoughts on that game and that accomplishment? “The win over Southeast Bulloch last week means this will be only the fourth time the Knights have made it into the Sweet Sixteen field of postseason. Upson-Lee was formed in 1992, consolidating R.E. Lee and Upson High. There have only been three coaches that have gotten into the second round of the playoffs: inaugural coach Tommy Perdue in 1993, Mike Majors in 2002 and 2005 and now Justin Elder. The win of 31-13 last week was mostly ground-oriented. Senior running back Milique Smith went for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He has 1,006 rushing on the season but has only been a starter at running back in six games. The most impressive part of last week? Scoreless in second quarter, and the Knights put together a 92-yard scoring drive. Also, Upson-Lee took the final 5:04 of the third quarter, consumed it and threw eight points up as the quarter ended, 53 yards on nine plays. When you consider that in week five this team sustained numerous injuries at the skill positions against Crisp County and still had to face Peach County, Mary Persons, Central Macon, I don’t think anyone saw a week 11 on the horizon. Not only that, but it took a tiebreaker against Jackson in the final game of the regular season to get in. As for the community of Upson County, hopefully this team rekindles the glory days long missing and the tradition is reborn.”
2. Upson County has great football tradition going back to the days of R.E. Lee, where you played. But Upson-Lee has not had the football success that some predicted for it. What’s the state of U-L football past and present, and where do you see it headed? “The state of high school football in Thomaston-Upson County has been in a struggling mode for a while. Before the consolidation in 1992, R. E. Lee football started its tradition under Jim Cavan in 1953. I was fortunate to have played for Coach and was part of the first undefeated regular season team of 1970. Tommy Perdue became head coach in 1976 and went 144-48, winning a state title in 1988 and playing for another. His retirement came after the 1994 season. He won the region championship in 1993. That’s the only region title for Upson-Lee. As for where the program is headed, hopefully the success of this season starts it anew. Any coach will tell you it starts with the support of the administration.”
3. You’ve broadcast a number of games over the years. Who was the best team and/or player that you’ve seen play? “As for the best team in all these years, the 1988 state championship team of R.E. Lee, hands down. That AA bunch could have contended and won in any classification. I often said the homecoming game in ’88 could have been scheduled for week 15. I was that confident in that team, that year, coming off an ’87 year of 14-1. Players I’ve been fortunate to witness: Hines Ward of Forest Park, Richard LeCounte of Liberty County, Alvin Toles of Mary Persons, Jaquez Green of Peach County, Eric Berry of Creekside and Michael Hicks of R.E. Lee.”
4. High school football has been a big part of your life. Why is that? What keeps you excited about Friday night lights after all these years? “High school football was integrated into my fiber about the age of 8. I played youth football with Pete Cavan and spent a few Saturdays at his house, back when his brother, Mike, was the high school quarterback. [Mike became Georgia’s starting quarterback and longtime assistant coach, now the special assistant to the head coach.] I remember to this day how Coach Cavan would have his staff over and talked about the prior evening’s game. It stirred something inside me. That feeling is still there. Now that my son, Ben, has been in coaching [now on LaGrange’s staff], I can’t wait for football Friday night to come around. The only drawback is that some nights I’m calling one while he’s coaching one.”
