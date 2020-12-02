4 Questions with Upson-Lee play-by-play announcer Mickey Thrasher

2. Upson County has great football tradition going back to the days of R.E. Lee, where you played. But Upson-Lee has not had the football success that some predicted for it. What’s the state of U-L football past and present, and where do you see it headed? “The state of high school football in Thomaston-Upson County has been in a struggling mode for a while. Before the consolidation in 1992, R. E. Lee football started its tradition under Jim Cavan in 1953. I was fortunate to have played for Coach and was part of the first undefeated regular season team of 1970. Tommy Perdue became head coach in 1976 and went 144-48, winning a state title in 1988 and playing for another. His retirement came after the 1994 season. He won the region championship in 1993. That’s the only region title for Upson-Lee. As for where the program is headed, hopefully the success of this season starts it anew. Any coach will tell you it starts with the support of the administration.”

3. You’ve broadcast a number of games over the years. Who was the best team and/or player that you’ve seen play? “As for the best team in all these years, the 1988 state championship team of R.E. Lee, hands down. That AA bunch could have contended and won in any classification. I often said the homecoming game in ’88 could have been scheduled for week 15. I was that confident in that team, that year, coming off an ’87 year of 14-1. Players I’ve been fortunate to witness: Hines Ward of Forest Park, Richard LeCounte of Liberty County, Alvin Toles of Mary Persons, Jaquez Green of Peach County, Eric Berry of Creekside and Michael Hicks of R.E. Lee.”