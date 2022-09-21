4 Questions with Union Recorder sports editor Matthew Brown

1. You’ve covered high school sports most of your time in the profession. What do you like about high school sports that’s kept you covering them so long? “It’s the relationships I cherish most, when you see people again and they remember you and are glad to see you. That’s happened so many times just recently here in Milledgeville. Then you learn things like somebody’s passing, like a former Wayne County High baseball coach/administrator very recently whose age was close to mine. I’ve had the honor of working with Conrad Nix and Rush Propst plus Erik Soliday and Ronnie Jones. Chip Malone, Warner Robins basketball coach, was an inspirational tale, surviving a heart transplant and living long enough to make a difference in heart disease awareness. Got to tell Henry Aaron in Americus how he hit 715 on my fourth birthday. Heard Jimmy Carter say he was going to a concession stand line to get a hamburger. Got to send a picture of me and Kirby Smart to my dad on the day he had a major back operation more than four years ago saying, ‘Somebody sends get well wishes.’”

2. Who are some of the most memorable players or games that you’ve covered? “Last year I was telling Jeff Dantzler [host of Georgia football pregame and postgame shows] about who all I’ve covered, highlighting Jake Fromm and Daijun Edwards. Those are just future Bulldogs. Also covered Casey Hayward at Perry. He led the NFL in interceptions one year with the Chargers. Seeing Fromm in Little League baseball, he threw the most impressive off-speed curve at the Southeast Regional Stadium, impressive in that I saw it from the side angle. My first interview with him was after winning Gatorade Player of the Year at Houston County. Never met a more humble, faith-driven youngster. Even in subsequent interviews, it’s ‘God let me hit a home run.’ As for most memorable games, can’t beat the buzzer-beaters, and the best wasn’t so much a game as a Monday region tiebreaker the first year GHSA did those in 1996. Wayne County beat Appling County on a Hail Mary heave, fourth down from midfield after the quarterback took two big sacks in a row. They had to make the PAT, something Appling didn’t do previously due to excessive celebration foul.”