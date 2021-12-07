4 Questions with TV, radio sports broadcaster Sam Crenshaw

2. What is a team, coach, player or game that you have great memories about, and why? “From 1986 to ‘91, I covered sports in Augusta, and every Friday night, the best high school football was played 45 minutes outside of town at Thomson, Washington-Wilkes or Lincoln County. Larry Campbell’s Red Devils won four state titles during that time. The 1989 team had this guy named Garrison Hearst. You may have heard of him. He did something amazing weekly ending with the state title game played in Lincolnton against Bowdon. The thing I remember about that night was how fast we drove getting the story back to WRDW in time for the 11 o’clock news. Lucky for us, there were no Columbia County or Richmond County sheriffs on the road that night.”

3. What is another team, coach, player or game that you have great memories about? “I worked in North Carolina for seven years and returned to Atlanta in 1998. The back-to-back state championship teams at Parkview [2000-02] were remarkable to watch. Cecil Flowe’s teams in 2000 and 2001 were loaded with talent, but it was the play of Jeff Francoeur that stood out from the rest. A fantastic two-way player in football, he won a pair of baseball state titles, and I was told that he was an outstanding golfer but didn’t have time to play on the team.” [Francoeur, now a former Braves player and current Braves broadcaster, was the AJC’s all-classification football player of the year in 2001.]