4 Questions with Troup head coach Tanner Glisson

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Today’s interviewee is Troup coach Tanner Glisson, whose team defeated No. 5 Starr’s Mill 44-17 in Region 4-4A last week. Troup defeated then-No. 3 Whitewater 44-33 the week before. Troup is chasing its first region title since 1987. The Tigers have come close in Glisson’s first seven seasons, finishing with a single region loss three times.

1. You’ve also scored 40+ points the past two weeks against teams that pride themselves on good defense. What do you feel that you’re doing offensively that is allowing you to have this kind of success? “Well, we went out in the offseason and hired Kyle Wilson from Brooks County as our new offensive coordinator. We knew that we had a great talent in quarterback Taeo Todd and some really talented guys around him, but we needed someone to bring it all together and Coach Wilson has done that for us.”

2. What does Todd do that makes him so hard to contain? “He is a fantastic runner who can also throw, so he is the definition of a dual threat. Having weapons like Qua Moss, Qua Birdsong, Noah Dixon, Logan Sinkfield and others also helps teams not be able to just sell out on Taeo.”

3. Is this the best Troup team that you’ve had? “It’s a really good team. We have a ton of juniors, and we thought their senior year could be a good one, and right now, we are probably a little ahead of schedule. Our 2018 semifinal team that went 12-2 and lost to Cartersville and Blessed Trinity was pretty talented as well.”

4. Football in Troup County has great tradition, and all three teams have been ranked this season. What are the dynamics that allow all three teams to be pretty good? “The county as a whole is a good football place. Administrators, parents, fans, etc., really understand what it takes. They have made a commitment with building the indoor practice facilities, etc.”

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

