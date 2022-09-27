4 Questions with Troup head coach Tanner Glisson

1. You’ve also scored 40+ points the past two weeks against teams that pride themselves on good defense. What do you feel that you’re doing offensively that is allowing you to have this kind of success? “Well, we went out in the offseason and hired Kyle Wilson from Brooks County as our new offensive coordinator. We knew that we had a great talent in quarterback Taeo Todd and some really talented guys around him, but we needed someone to bring it all together and Coach Wilson has done that for us.”

2. What does Todd do that makes him so hard to contain? “He is a fantastic runner who can also throw, so he is the definition of a dual threat. Having weapons like Qua Moss, Qua Birdsong, Noah Dixon, Logan Sinkfield and others also helps teams not be able to just sell out on Taeo.”