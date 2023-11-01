4 Questions with Trion head coach Sean Patrick

1. How would you describe the buildup for this game? “I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t a big game. This program hasn’t won a region title since 2003 and hasn’t completed a perfect regular season since 1974. This team has the opportunity to do both. So yeah, it’s a big deal. We’ve talked a lot about this team’s legacy over the past couple of weeks. How do we want to be remembered? Friday night will go a long way in determining that. I desperately want our players, coaches and community to be able to experience a region title and 10-0 regular season. Our community is fired up about Friday night. They have been discussing this game for months with anticipation, and now it’s here. Sam R. McCain Stadium will be rocking Friday night. Hopefully we’ll give them a lot to cheer about.”

2. Darlington has been a tough out for Trion over the years. What do they do well traditionally and this season that gives you and everybody problems? “Historically, Darlington has a really good football program. They have always been incredibly well-coached, physical and fundamentally sound. This year is no exception. Coach [Wayne] Groves and his staff have done a great job. Darlington is a talented football team. They have really good skill kids that are dangerous with the ball. They are fundamentally sound along the lines of scrimmage, and those guys execute at a high level. We will have to play well to have a chance to compete. Last season, Darlington beat us pretty good in the region championship game. Our kids have worked really hard throughout the season and offseason to hopefully change that outcome.”

3. The Darlington-Trion game stands to be different in the future under the new reclassification when the GHSA puts private schools in a new Class 3A-A division for the playoffs. What are your feelings about that? Do you support the 3A/A plan? “Honestly, I’m not sure that we will play anymore after this season. There is a possibility that we will no longer be in the same classification. I’m in complete favor of the GHSA ruling to separate public/private schools. It was certainly an issue that needed to be addressed. Last season, private schools won nearly every state championship in our classification. There are obvious advantages that private schools have over small, rural schools. Something needed to be done.”

4. Talk about this year’s Trion team. How is it a little different than the past couple of good teams you’ve had? Particularly interested in Toby Maddux, the running back. He’s had a great year. “We are blessed with an amazing group of kids here at Trion. Our kids have worked so hard and done everything we’ve asked them to do. Our kids genuinely love each other, and they play for each other. Heck, most of them have played together since they were 5 years old. That’s special, and it’s becoming more and more rare. We have an experienced football team this season. Last year’s team, which finished 9-3, broke in eight new starters on each side of the ball. Most of those kids are back this season. We have several four-year starters and even more three-year starters on this year’s team. We have a lot of kids that have played a lot of snaps. They have been in about every scenario imaginable. They have played in big games and won a lot of games [28 since the beginning of the 2021 season]. We were fortunate to return three first-team all-state players: Ezra Adams, Toby Maddux and Andy Ramirez. We’ve also had great leadership throughout our offseason and regular season from our older players.

As for Maddux: “Toby Maddux is an absolute stud. That kid can flat out play. Last season, Toby accounted for nearly 1,900 all-purpose yards, 20 touchdowns, 75 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions. He has played a ton of snaps throughout his career. Toby is such a hard worker, selfless and humble. He’s an absolute pleasure to coach. Toby has such great vision, balance, and he’s a powerful runner. People rarely square him up and he’s just hard to tackle. He definitely has the ability to play at the next level, and some college is going to get a heck of a player. Currently on the season, Toby has 1,385 rushing yards and is averaging 10.11 yards per carry. He has 27 total TDs and has added another 200 receiving yards. He’s done all of this while playing nearly every snap of defense and special teams. Again, he’s a special player. I’m just glad he’s on our team.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.