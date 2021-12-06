4 Questions with Trinity Christian quarterback David Dallas

2. Describe the final play of the game. What was the play call? What happened? “The final play was supposed to be a fake outside zone to the running back and then I’d pull and run back to the left with a lead blocker out of 20 personnel. It was slightly miscommunicated with some of the guys, and it quickly turned into a busted play. I ran to the left and had two guys in my face, so I turned to run back to the right to avoid a tackle for loss in a crucial moment. As I took off, I noticed my linemen weren’t down field, so I decided to peek for a receiver, and it just so happened that Aaron Gates was throwing his hand up in the air because the corner had come down hill to make a play on me. I threw the ball, and Aaron did the rest. He made the catch and the whole place erupted as the players, coaches and fans ran onto the field. At that moment I genuinely felt like a little kid and ran around the field celebrating with my teammates. It meant so much to win the game in that fashion, but to do it with this group of guys and coaches was absolutely incredible. I felt so blessed and was overcome with emotion. I can’t remember how many times I thanked God for simply the opportunity to be playing a semifinal game, but to win in double OT was such a memorable moment.”

3. Your brother Josh is your leading receiver. Both of you are going to Western Michigan. Hearing and reading how you talk about each other, it’s an unusually close relationship. How would you describe it? “The relationship me and Josh have is second to none. I genuinely believe we make each other way better as players but also as young men. We’re both chasing greatness in all aspects of our lives, and to have someone to keep me accountable at all times is such a blessing. The relationship we’ve grown has gotten stronger and stronger, and I love that guy to death. We’ve grown up around the game and share the same passions. Faith, family and football are the biggest motivators in our life, and we truly want to push each other to be the best versions of ourselves we can possibly be. To know that I get to play another four or five years with him at Western Michigan is so special. It’s always been our dream to play college football together, and to see it actually happen is so amazing. I don’t have enough words to say about my brother besides he is the hardest working individual I have ever met. I believe in him because of the work he puts in when no one is looking. The late nights and early mornings spent together working our tails off is paying extreme dividends and will continue to for years to come. I love that guy with all my heart.”