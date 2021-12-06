4 Questions with Trinity Christian quarterback David Dallas

Today’s interviewee is Trinity Christian quarterback David Dallas, whose overtime touchdown pass to Aaron Gates gave his team a 48-45 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian last week in the Class A Private semifinals. Dallas and his brother, Joshua, a wide receiver, are committed to Western Michigan.
David Dallas, Trinity Christian quarterback
1. What was the ELCA game like? What were your thoughts/emotions through the ups and downs? “The ELCA game was one of the most incredible experiences of my lifetime. It was full of excitement from beginning to end. I was unbelievably proud of our guys for the fight they showed throughout the whole game. We honestly haven’t had to play a super close game this year, so being able to handle the adversity with the right mindset is a testament to our work, brotherhood and coaches. The whole game was full of ups and downs for both teams, but I truly felt the whole time that we were going to pull it out. I believed in the preparation we’ve been putting in, not just for a few weeks but for years. The moment wasn’t too big for us because rather than thinking ahead to the final score, we decided to win each individual snap and see what would happen. I can personally say that I have never been at or played in a more exciting game than last Friday night at ELCA. The atmosphere was unbelievable, and the physicality was next level. Football is a violent sport, and we knew it was going to be a fight all night long on both sides of the ball. Coach [Kenny] Dallas preaches that greatness doesn’t fear results. That message really stuck with me, and we collectively attacked the game relentlessly until the last snap of the game. I knew that all the hard work we put in over the last year was going to pay off and that all we had to do was take it play by play. After tying the game to end regulation, I knew it was going to be a crazy finish. If you want to be a great player you’ve got to dream of these moments and not back down from the big stage. Pressure is an earned opportunity that isn’t just given to someone. We had to go attack the moment and win each snap. The fact that we won in double overtime was simply a surreal feeling. I believe we took complete advantage of the momentum as a team and rallied to beat one of the premier programs in the state of Georgia. I don’t have enough words to describe the emotion after winning the game, but I knew we had to get it done. We finished the job as a team, and I’ll never forget that night.”
2. Describe the final play of the game. What was the play call? What happened? “The final play was supposed to be a fake outside zone to the running back and then I’d pull and run back to the left with a lead blocker out of 20 personnel. It was slightly miscommunicated with some of the guys, and it quickly turned into a busted play. I ran to the left and had two guys in my face, so I turned to run back to the right to avoid a tackle for loss in a crucial moment. As I took off, I noticed my linemen weren’t down field, so I decided to peek for a receiver, and it just so happened that Aaron Gates was throwing his hand up in the air because the corner had come down hill to make a play on me. I threw the ball, and Aaron did the rest. He made the catch and the whole place erupted as the players, coaches and fans ran onto the field. At that moment I genuinely felt like a little kid and ran around the field celebrating with my teammates. It meant so much to win the game in that fashion, but to do it with this group of guys and coaches was absolutely incredible. I felt so blessed and was overcome with emotion. I can’t remember how many times I thanked God for simply the opportunity to be playing a semifinal game, but to win in double OT was such a memorable moment.”
3. Your brother Josh is your leading receiver. Both of you are going to Western Michigan. Hearing and reading how you talk about each other, it’s an unusually close relationship. How would you describe it? “The relationship me and Josh have is second to none. I genuinely believe we make each other way better as players but also as young men. We’re both chasing greatness in all aspects of our lives, and to have someone to keep me accountable at all times is such a blessing. The relationship we’ve grown has gotten stronger and stronger, and I love that guy to death. We’ve grown up around the game and share the same passions. Faith, family and football are the biggest motivators in our life, and we truly want to push each other to be the best versions of ourselves we can possibly be. To know that I get to play another four or five years with him at Western Michigan is so special. It’s always been our dream to play college football together, and to see it actually happen is so amazing. I don’t have enough words to say about my brother besides he is the hardest working individual I have ever met. I believe in him because of the work he puts in when no one is looking. The late nights and early mornings spent together working our tails off is paying extreme dividends and will continue to for years to come. I love that guy with all my heart.”
4. What has this season meant to you, and what legacy do you hope to leave? “This season has truly meant everything to me. The winning is great, but in all honesty it’s the people I get to do it with that makes it so special. The coaches and players create such an amazing atmosphere and culture. If you want to be great, you have to surround yourself with people who will push you in that direction, and that’s exactly what Trinity has done for me. The years of work we’ve done as a senior class is a testament to why we have the undefeated record. Player accountability and leadership have been amazing, and we all have each other’s backs. I believe people can see the genuine love for our teammates when we play. When adversity hits you really see who your brothers are, and this team is every bit of a family that you could ask for. My four years at Trinity have been so special and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I really believe that people spend too much time worrying about what people will remember them as rather than attacking the moment. If you compete at life with a sense of urgency, then that will take care of itself. I always remind myself to LIVE my legacy. Leadership’s uncomfortable, but someone has to do it. Hard work is uncomfortable, but if you want to be great then you have to chase it with a relentless mindset. I want people to remember my fierce love for the game of football. I attack every snap as if it’s my last. The pure joy and excitement for the game is what I hope people see. I believe you have to really love the process to fall in love with the game itself. Off-seasons, practices, lifts and film are where football games are won. Champions are built when no one is looking. I truly believe if you work your tail off during the week then Friday nights should be full speed and full of excitement. You should cut loose and play your game because you put the work in during the week. Friday is PAYDAY!”
