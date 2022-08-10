4 Questions with Trinity Christian head coach Kenny Dallas

2. What went into the decision for Trinity to volunteer to play in Class 4A this season? “I have been coaching in A Private since 2001. Being in a classification that long you certainly get to know a lot of coaches. With the major changes that had happened last offseason – service areas changed, and the multiplier increased – from talking to coaches across A Private, I knew there were a good number of schools that were moving back to GISA. Our leadership team at Trinity felt that there were enough schools leaving that A Private probably would fall apart. We didn’t know how it would be reorganized, but using the new proposed multiplier, we would be a 3A school. When looking at the potential 4A region we would be in, it would put us in a region with a number of schools that are very close to us and ones that we felt could be potential outstanding rivalries – [such as] Whitewater, Starr’s Mill, Fayette County, Troup, LaGrange, etc. In addition to that with Trinity’s growth, we felt that in a few years, with the new multiplier, we may eventually be a 4A school. With both factors, it just made a lot of sense for us to go ahead and request the move to 4A. Of course, this next year we will have 515 kids in our high school competing with schools in our region that are almost all over 1,300. That said, at Trinity we believe ‘iron sharpens iron,’ so we truly consider it an honor to have the privilege to compete with the great schools in our new region.”

3. What’s the outlook and scouting report for this year’s team? “I am extremely excited about our 2022 football team. Even though we are pretty aggressive throwing the football, I am still a pretty ‘old-school’ football coach in that I believe you win by playing great defense, having a great kicking game and minimizing turnovers and self-mistakes. I expect us to be good defensively. We return five starters from an outstanding defense last year. [Shawn Braxton, Cam Matthews, Ethan McDowell, Ryan Earl and Aaron Gates]. Our defense is led by an incredible coach, Roby Ross. I also expect us to be really good at snapping and punting, which are hidden weapons [Sam Taylor and Josh Taylor].