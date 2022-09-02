4 Questions with The Central Georgia Sports Report founder Michael Lough

1. The big game in central Georgia on Friday is Warner Robins vs. Northside. How do you see that game playing out and why? “I’d be pretty surprised – not fall on the floor shocked, but pretty surprised – if this wasn’t the closest game since 2018, when Warner Robins started this streak with a 39-34 win. A year earlier, the Demons won 28-17. Since then? 39-0, 47-0 and 49-7. Northside’s last win was 55-3 in 2016. And that sure won’t be repeated. Warner Robins has had more staff shakeup this year than in years past, and Jeremy Edwards – now at Houston County – really did an underrated and superb job with quarterback transitions. At some point, the Demons have to be a little more normal. And I think Northside has picked up a bit, too. There was a really good jump from the Jones County game to Peach County, and while I think that’ll carry over, not having Ricardo Jones [ankle injury] hurts, because you need playmakers anywhere and everywhere against Warner Robins. I don’t expect much conversation about a running clock, but I don’t think it’ll quite come down to a two-minute offense. Rivalries, though, make confident predictions look pretty silly.”

2. Another big one around those parts is Jones County vs. Perry. What’s your sense of those two teams. Can either win a state title or make a final, and why? “The defensive young’ns better be nice and rested and fed, because they’re going to be busy. Both teams have weapons in the run and pass game galore, and neither coaching staff is scared to try stuff on a Friday night (and God bless ‘em for that). The best game night atmosphere in Central Georgia should be amped, and everybody tuckered out on the ride home. It’s a little early for state championship projections for most anybody, but both have become established programs and teams to deal with after 10 games.