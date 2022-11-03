4 Questions with Telfair County head coach Matt Burleson

1. What’s the significance of winning that game last week? “For obvious reasons, it was important to us because it was a big region matchup versus a very good Dooly County team, but it was also senior night for our six seniors. They are a small group but a great group. Far beyond the field, they are a fun group to be around. They have put in the work and endured tough times, but they never quit. I’m so glad we were able to get this game for them. To clinch a home playoff game was huge, not only for our program but our entire community. You can feel the excitement in the school staff and the community. We have come a long way in the past 11 seasons, and we have taken the next step in the development of our program. We are still working toward our goals, but we are pleased with the progress we have made. It has not been an easy task, but the kids that have come through have made it all worthwhile.”

2. Our Improvement Tracker has Telfair County as the seventh-most improved team in Class A Division II. What’s the difference between this year and last year? “Over the last couple of years, we have had to play a lot of young players, and they took their lumps but that has proven valuable experience coming into this season. They had outstanding winter, spring and summer sessions that led us to where we are now.”