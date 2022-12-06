4 Questions with Swainsboro head coach Scott Roberts

1. How did you pull it out last week? “There’s no doubt that it could’ve gone either way. Irwin County is a great program. We had a 19-7 lead at the half, and I kept telling our players they were going to give us their best shot, and we didn’t handle it well. It was just two teams fighting and playing like crazy. We just made one more play in the end.”

2. What happened on the final play? “It was fourth-and-10 from the 13 [with Irwin County leading 21-19]. We knew if we went for it, we were going to have to throw the ball in the end zone. [Swainsboro hadn’t completed a pass in the game.] So we let the clock run down to two seconds and called time out and discussed it. I said go with the field goal. I thought it gave us the best chance to win. It was the decision that I could live with if it didn’t work out. It wasn’t just the kicker I was thinking about. The holder, Jakari Nobles, is one of our captains, and he wanted to kick it. Carson Palmer is our snapper. Just knowing that whole operation is some of our better players that we trust the most. On the field goal that was blocked, Landen was just slow getting to the ball. We knew he had plenty of leg. He just needed to speed up the process. We brought that to his attention, he sped up, and he got it off. He stroked it right down the middle.” Asked about the reaction of the players and fans, Roberts added, “I’ve just seen it on film because I never made if off the sideline. Somebody jumped on me. But I know it was really loud. We had a big crowd that made that two-hour drive, and it was a big factor in the game for us.”