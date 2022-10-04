4 Questions with Stephens County head coach Wesley Tankersley

1. What did your team do vs. Monroe Area that made the difference? “We just did what we have been doing. Our players have been playing well. We really didn’t change very much from what we have been doing. We just focused on executing what we do well. We did have a really good game in the special teams department. We blocked a punt and scored off that a few plays later. We hit some clutch field goals and caused a turnover in the kicking game as well. So it was a big part of the win.” [Colton Bartmas kicked the three field goals, including a 20-yarder for the game-winner in the final seconds. Javin Gordon rushed for 156 yards, his third 100-yard game. And while Tankersley didn’t volunteer this brag-worthy information, his youngest son, Brock Tankersley, scored the first touchdown of his varsity career.]

2. You’ve made steady progress with the program, especially since your senior’s freshman season (1-9 record). What do you feel that you and your staff have done that’s made the biggest difference? “We have a lot on continuity on staff since that season, and I think that is huge. Also a lot of our seniors got a lot of playing time that year and in the years since. Experience is a huge bonus for a football team. They have experienced a lot of different things over the last four years that they can use during close games to help them be successful.”