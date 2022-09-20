4 Questions with Starr’s Mill head coach Chad Phillips

1. How did the LaGrange game unfold, and what was the key to winning it? “We played a very tough team at Callaway Stadium. We played well in the first half, jumping out to a 10-3 lead at the break. The third quarter was a character check. We created quite a mess. LaGrange started with a big pass play, and two consecutive 15-yard penalties gave them great field position. They threw a pretty fade route for a score to tie the game. We inadvertently touched our knee to the ground while punting it away on our next series. They turned the mistake into points. The subsequent kickoff, we fair caught the kick on our own 1-yard line. We finally got things settled down and put a drive together after a disastrous quarter. A late goal-line stand put us in position to tie the game. Logan Inagawa hit Bo Walker on a 56-yard TD pass to send the game to OT. LaGrange scored first, but we answered and decided to go for two. Andersen Cardoza scored on the buck sweep to end the game. It was a tremendous high school football game. The key was relentless effort. Our kids were knocked down, but they never gave in and found a way to win it in the end.”

2. What do you make of the region you’re in, with five teams [Starr’s Mill, LaGrange, Troup, Whitewater, Trinity Christian] that have been ranked at some point this season? “We feel like we are in the SEC West. The players are extremely talented, and all the teams are very well-coached. Seven of the eight were playoff teams from a year ago. Each and every week will be a massive challenge for us. We hope to battle ourselves into one of the four playoff spots. Our region will be well represented in the state playoffs.”