4 Questions with St. Pius head coach Paul Standard

2. This is the first opening-game win for St. Pius in seven years. You could’ve solved that by playing easier teams. Do you feel winning early games, specifically the opener, might be a little overrated? “Yes, it makes it kind of difficult to win when it is always Blessed Trinity in game one. My feelings about winning game one is that it is overrated. I am going to repeat what I tell our team every single year. We play good teams, talented and well-coached, to start every year for a reason. We have to be in a continuous process of getting better, and I believe you do that by playing good competition. Now that being said, the team, community and administration must understand this and be able to handle winning and/or losing early non-region games. Whether we are 4-0, 0-4, or somewhere in between, we must get better and be able to handle the results each week mentally and emotionally. I remind them of our team in 2017. We started the season losing the first five non-region games (BT, Marist, Benedictine, Lanier and GAC) and then went undefeated in region play and advanced to the semifinals. That team handled the adversity and continued to get better. So it definitely depends on the team.”

3. St. Pius probably has more wins per pass attempt than any team this century (just joking, but might be true). That’s at a time when most teams are spreading the field and throwing more than ever. Besides the fact that you keep winning, what allows you to resist the temptation to follow the trend? “I think it is a combination of things. I truly believe what we do offensively fits the personnel that we have year in and year out here at St. Pius X. We do not have ‘five-star players,’ whatever that means, but we have ‘five-star kids,’ meaning they are disciplined, hard-working, coachable and unselfish young men who are willing to do what is necessary for the team to be successful. I also believe that since most teams do not see what we do very often that it is an advantage for us. We are usually outsized, and most weeks have less speed than our opponents, but I think it is hard to get prepared for this offense in three days.”