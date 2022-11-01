4 Questions with St. Francis head coach Frank Barden

3. What are some things that people might want to know about your team if they haven’t seen you play? “We are a young team with six seniors that provide great leadership, and the Knight football players that played before them who laid a foundation of hard work and vision to be successful. The improvement by the players each week has really been key to where we are at this point.”

4. What do you feel that you and your staff have done that’s made the biggest difference in getting the team here? “This has been and is continuing to be a really fun thing to be a part of building from the ground up. It has taken many people committed to a common vision. Our challenge is to make the program better each day by having quality coaches and players fill a specific role of providing a four-year process to help these players prepare for their future both on and off the field.”