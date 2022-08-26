4 Questions with sports radio talk show host Stanley Lott

1. Coffee had a nice win Friday, beating Tift County 55-7. What was your impression of the game and where Coffee is headed this season? “That was a huge first game of the regular season win for Coffee. Going back to the spring scrimmage, Coffee lost to Brooks County. Some people went to scratching their heads and started wondering what was going on. However, these coaches and players had only been together 10 days. After a great summer of workouts, seven-on-seven and OTAs [organized team activities], Coffee then beats Fitzgerald 28-14 in a scrimmage on Aug. 5 and then took it to Tift County. Coffee clicked on all cylinders. However, special teams and the defense was the difference. Pat McCall takes the second-half kickoff and goes 90 yards for a touchdown to give Coffee a 27-0 lead, and DB Anthony ‘Ant’ Paulk takes an interception from Tift County back 53 yards for a TD. Coffee never looked back. We will have another big test Friday night as we travel to Bainbridge.”

2. What’s Coffee’s new coach like? “When coach Mike Coe was hired back in the spring from Madison County, Fla., he came out of the introduction press conference and hit the ground running. We interviewed Coach Coe that afternoon on our radio sports talk show, and he got emotional a couple of times when he talked about his father was not in his life and his uncle helped raise him and he always knew that he wanted to be a football coach. He said y’all are the first ones to have me crying during an interview. I knew then that Coach Coe had a passion. He is a big man, but he has a bigger heart. He is a community person. You will see him at church, the grocery store, barber shop, at a restaurant, etc., and that is a breath of fresh air. He reminds a lot of people of the legendary former coach Bonwell Royal. He loves God, his family, his players and everyone around him. He has become one of my dear friends and is giving his testimony at our church on Sunday, Sept. 11. The staff that he put together here is amazing. He has coaches that he brought in from Florida that were head coaches and ADs, and he brought in former Coffee High players. He believes in working hard but loving your players harder. Coach Coe also has a saying, ‘Let’s C.R.A.W.L.,’ meaning Community, Respect, Attitude, Willingness, Love.”