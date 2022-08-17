4 Questions with South Gwinnett P.A. announcer Jim Rhodes

3. What are some of your best memories of players, games or teams? “From the time I started announcing football in the ‘70s and ‘80s, we were not a football powerhouse. Our team made a turnaround in the early ‘90s. Head coach Larry Williamson installed the wing-T offense, and we were small but fast, and those big teams couldn’t handle that misdirection offense. We made the playoffs [in 1993] and started winning and upsetting higher-ranked teams. We traveled down to Warner Robins, and they were heavy favorites. Their fans didn’t give us much of a chance, but their attitude changed when we upset them. We made the state finals that year playing against Dunwoody. They did beat us, but it was a good game.

“One notable player was David Greene, who went on to be a star at UGA and went to a Super Bowl with Seattle in the NFL. During the ‘90s we had other teams that excelled which I was the announcer for these sports. Longtime basketball coach Mike Allison had some of the most exciting basketball in girls history. In 1995 they went undefeated, 33-and-0.

“Along came the 2000s, and we were not doing as good in boys basketball, so we brought in an Indiana coach named Roger Fleetwood, and along came Louis Williams and Mike Mercer. The excitement began. That basketball team was unreal, and Louis and the boys were great. The gym was packed. We had fire marshals at the door to make sure we didn’t have too many fans. We had many hip-hop stars that came to the games. We were ranked in the top five in the nation for three years. We played on national TV several times, and I got to announce those games and had my picture on the broadcast several times.”

4. What has being South Gwinnett’s P.A. announcer meant to you all these years? “It probably helped save my life. For a while after my accident, I was pretty down. They wanted me to keep announcing, and they carried me up those steps, and I got a little happier. I realized there was life even in a wheelchair. I’ve spoken to patients down at Shepherd Spinal Center, and I tell them that it may not seem like there’s anything out there for you, but there is. Before my accident, I played softball and did a lot of coaching. I was very active. I was announcing before I got injured, and then after, I was announcing even more because I wasn’t working, so I had time to do the four sports. They needed me. I was living by myself, my son was with his mother, so I got wrapped up in the whole South everything. If I hadn’t gotten involved in this, I wouldn’t be talking to you now. I’m not saying I was considering suicide, but I wouldn’t have been as happy, and I wouldn’t have developed these friendships.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.